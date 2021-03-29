Nvidia RTX 3080 Restock: Tracker Notifies Stocks on Amazon, GameStop and More!

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is recently high in demand, but it remains low in stock as the shortage in high-end GPUs remain a problem.

Its stock disappears in a matter of minutes from the moment of release. There are available stocks on eBay, albeit with an inflated price of approximately $2000. If you are still trying your luck in purchasing one, then it's better to start following stock trackers for real-time updates. Live Twitter updates are some of the best trackers available online.

Occasionally, stocks are coming in for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. This piece of technology is built with enhanced Tensor Cores and RT Cores, fast G6X memory, and new streaming multiprocessors--all to achieve a fantastic gaming experience.

Recently, the market demand is high enough that it's becoming a challenge for consumers to buy one. TechRadar gave a solution by creating live Twitter updates as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 restock tracker. Following them means you won't miss the current stock of Amazon, Best Buy and even Game Stop. Newegg occasionally presents its stock every few days in its Newegg Shuffle.

You can also keep track of the stock pre-built in computers such as the Dell desktop.

Following their Twitter tracker gives you two specific benefits: You can get alerts for the GPU to restock in real-time updates and follow the GPU restock schedules for retailers around the US.

Amazon

As one of the four major retailers in the U.S., Amazon has a consistent Nvidia RTX 3080 restock. The graphics card is carried by six brands: Asus, Gigabyte, EVGA, MSI, PNY and Zotac. Their restocks come at random, with the dates happening in both mornings and nights. This is one of the primary reasons why you need to set up live alerts.

Best Buy

Best Buy has your highest chance of successful purchase of GPU in the U.S. If you have your payment details and shipping address provided ahead of time, you can skip the formalities and check out your order immediately. There are many resellers online who currently have available stock.

GameStop

Nvidia RTX 3080 restocks are available in GameStop, but they are often coupled with the next-gen consoles restocks. You might have to purchase the whole package to get one yourself. So far, it has been available with Asus, EVGA, and MSI units.

Newegg

Newegg puts their limited stocks of RTX 3080 in a lottery called the Newegg shuffle. Unfortunately, Newegg does not pre-announce its Newegg shuffle ahead of the date. The tracker tweets real-time each time there is a chance the GPU is available, regardless of the brand.

eBay

eBay should be your last resort in purchasing the RX 3080 GPU. While their stock is always available, often the price is inflated, ranging from $700 to $2000. It is rarely priced at less. You might consider buying a new desktop with that much money!

Dell Alienware Desktop

If you are willing to spend money on the RTX 3080, consider buying a pre-built desktop at $2612. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop has this GPU preinstalled. The final checkout price might vary, depending on the RAM and hard drive configurations you have selected.

Follow the stock tracker now to get the latest updates and news to help you buy your Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080



