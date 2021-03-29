WhatsApp Status: What to Do and Who to Contact if Your Account Is Hacked

WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform used by people across the world. Unfortunately, there are instances when accounts get hacked by other users.

The hacker gains access to your private inbox and even gains the ability to send messages to your contacts while impersonating you. With that said, we provide you the possible solutions you can take to solve the problem and recover your account.

WhatsApp Messenger is an American freeware cross-platform owned by Facebook Inc. used to send text and voice messages. It is also used to send multimedia content like shared images, documents and user locations. Often users might link their Facebook account to their WhatsApp number. The application runs for both mobile and desktop devices.

When a hack happens in the account, however, the hacker can access a lot of the user's information and extended accounts. This makes it important to resolve hacked accounts the case immediately.

Recovering Your WhatsApp Account

On the mobile platform, you should log out all logged-in devices immediately. This option is open by clicking the three boxes "Settings" option, selecting the "WhatsApp Web," and clicking "Log out from all computers."

To recover a hacked WhatsApp account, you need to validate that you are the owner. When reporting to WhatsApp, they will send a six-digit SMS verification to the registered phone number. When logging in with this method, the hacker's account will automatically close.

However, if the hacker logs in to your account with the two-step verification, you will be asked to provide the second-step verification code. There will be a seven-day waiting period to recover the account. During this period, neither you nor the hacker can gain access to it. This happens automatically because WhatsApp does not allow a phone number to simultaneously connect with more than one device. When logging in to a new device, the previous account's session is automatically closed.

An article from explica noted that WhatsApp would never ask for private information. Keep in mind that messages from the WhatsApp system have a green verification badge, and anything otherwise is false. Never share the six-digit code because it serves as your password and remains to be private.

Contacting WhatsApp Email Support

If you do not want to receive your verification via SMS, you can opt for the call option. WhatsApp has an answering machine call to provide you with a code you must type over and over again. However, this method does not always work when the hacker is actively using your account first.

You can also send an email directly to support@whatsapp.com, which is WhatsApp's official support account. Put Lost/Stolen Phone in the subject and input your account phone number with the international code. WhatsApp will proceed to deactivate your account and instantaneously close all sessions of your account. You can restart the login process by following WhatsApp instructions.

Unfortunately, two-step verification and email support are the only two options for resolving a hacked account. Keep in mind that your first priority when hacked is to remove all the hacker's access to different devices before finding a solution to recover your account



