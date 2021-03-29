'League of Legends' Mobile: Wild Rift Release Date in the US, Graphics Review and More!

Riot Games has released the open beta of "League of Legends: Wild Rift" in the U.S.

The MOBA game has been popular from its PC version and has now slowly crawled into mobile phones. So what does this mean for gamers who have loved the game on the PC and have transitioned into a small screen? Will it be just the same as the PC version? Or will it have a different feel and experience?

"League of Legends: Wild Rift" Graphics, Gameplay, and More

According to Android Police, "League of Legends: Wild Rift" offers a new experience for seasoned players from the PC into the mobile version. There will be no difference in gameplay between the original"League of Legends" and the "Wild Rift" mobile game, except for a small screen. The upcoming mobile MOBA game will still be a 5v5 team battle that includes farming, warding, item-buying, and last-hitting. It is just on a smaller screen.

To start, the mobile game's graphics is far from the PC version, as it has crisp and colorful feel." Since the game is not heavy in graphics, it can run smoothly, especially when fighting.

In the "League of Legends: Wild Rift" setting, players can choose three graphics options: one is playing the mobile game with 30fps on the Quality mode, while the second one is playing in Performance Mode at 60fps. And finally, players can choose between 90fps and 120fps for a custom option since Android devices come with various specs and features.

Speaking of Android features, Riot Games previously stated that the minimum requirement to play "League of Legends: Wild Rift" are phones with 1.5GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 410 chipset, Adreno 306 GPU, and a 32-bit Android processor support. Players can also play the MOBA game on an iPhone 6 handheld and above.

Hey everyone, Wild Rift team here. We hope everyone is staying safe and well.



A few quick updates on our Google Play Store page. We’re seeing reports of a few confusing experiences which we’re hoping we can clear up. Here goes: pic.twitter.com/yKlfApOT47 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 15, 2020

"League of Legends: Wild Rift" Controls

On the "League of Legends: Wild Rift," players will control one hero from the roster with the help of two joysticks from the phone's screen. The joystick on the left lets the players move the hero to any direction in the map, while the right joystick has the attack buttons and skill buttons.

Besides that, the right buttons has three attack buttons--one large one and two small ones. Also, there are buttons on the bottom side of the screen that players can tap to heal or teleport heroes back to their base. It will take time to master the buttons in the mobile game, but it will be a minor adjustment from the PC version to the mobile one, as TechRadar reported.

"League of Legends: Wild Rift" Release Date and Monetization

According to TechRadar, the open beta of "League of Legends: Wild Rift" is now available (March 29) in parts of Europe and the U.S. However, the official release date of the MOBA game is still not confirmed yet. Nonetheless, it is fair enough that the Western parts of the world can experience the mobile version of the game, even if its just an open beta.

As for the game's monetization, "League of Legends: Wild Rift" will be free-to-play that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android devices, while Apple phones can download the MOBA game from the App Store. The mobile game will have in-game microtransactions in purchasing heroes, skins and more. The heroes and skins can be purchased via in-game currency such as Wild Cores or can be brought by real-world money.



