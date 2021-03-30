'Kingdom Hearts' PC Release Date, Content and Updates: Where and How to Download the Game

After a long time of waiting, PC players will now enjoy the "Kingdom Hearts" franchise. Players can now buy and download the game from Epic Games, which is promoting its 2021 Spring Sale to date.

The beloved "Kingdom Hearts" series has been credited as one of the most monumental RPGs of all time from gamers, as it explores the various worlds from the Disney franchise. Now, you can come along in an adventure with Donald and Goofy and relive the magic on PC.

"Kingdom Hearts" Content and Price Range

PC gamers have been waiting for "Kingdom Hearts" to come into the platform, and now, they are treated with all 11 game titles from the franchise. Note that the RPG will have four packs that gamers can buy on Epic Games' website. Below is a listing of the "Kingdom Hearts" titles, per Radio Times.

"Kingdom Hearts" HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix - £39.99 (roughly $54.98).

Content includes:

"Kingdom Hearts Final Mix" - It is HD remaster of the original game from 2002 that introduces Sora, Riku, ad Kairi for the first time. It also features their encounter with Goofy. Doland, and more in the Disney-Universe.

"Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories" - A remake of the original Game Boy Advance title that introduces card-based battles for the game's protagonists.

"Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days" (HD Remastered Cinematics) - A collection of remastered cutscenes that follows up with the "Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories" storyline and focuses on the new protagonist Roxas.

"Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix" - The second main installment of the game franchise and the game's final remaster that comes with improved visuals, better soundtrack, and bonus content. It was dubbed as the most incredible sequel in any game genre.

"Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix" - A remake of the 2010 PSP game that introduces Terra, Aqua, and Ventus. It is an essential part of the story, taking place before the events of the original game. It is crucial that gamers should play this after the events of "358/2" and between "KH2" and "KH3."

"Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded" (HD Remastered Cinematics) - A game for the mobile genre that includes cutscenes of Sora's journey to the digital world.

"Kingdom Heart" HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - £49.99 (roughly $68.79).

Content includes:

"Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD" - A remaster of the original 2012 3DS game that takes place before "Kingdom Hearts 3."

"Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover" - A collection of cutscenes from the mobile game. The movie tells the story of the Foretellers during the leap up to the first game.

"Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth By Sleep - A Fragmented Passage" - It is made especially for this collection as a short teaser for "Kingdom Hearts III." This game takes place after the events of "Birth By Sleep" as players take the shoes of Aqua.

"Kingdom Hearts III" + "Re Mind DLC" - £49.99 (roughly $68.79)

It is the conclusion of the "Kingdom Hearts" series, as the players are taken to the world of some of Disney's beloved movies like "Toy Story," 'Frozen," "Hercules," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Tangled," and more. It also includes the "Re Mind " DLC.

"Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory" - £49.99 (roughly $68.79)

Lastly is the "Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory," which is a rhythm game that plays soundtracks of the title that takes the players into a recap of all the worlds they have visited throughout the entirety of the game.

19 years ago today the very first #KingdomHearts game launched and we’d like to say thank you to all of you – our friends, for being our power and joining us for every adventure along the way ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IL09FUDeb7 — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) March 28, 2021

"Kingdom Hearts" PC Release Date and How to Download it

According to Hit, the four "Kingdom Hearts" bundles with be available on Epic Games' Store on March 30. However, it will be a pre-purchase for the time being.

If gamers are new to the "Kingdom Hearts" Lore, PCGamer revealed the chronological order of the title gamers should play.

