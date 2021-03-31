Xbox Games With Gold: April 2021 Lineup to Feature 'Vikings,' 3 More Top Titles!

Starting April, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download four new games for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X as part of Microsoft's launch of the Xbox Games with Gold program.

Featured games such as "Vikings: Wolves of Midgard," "Dark Void," "Truck Racing Championship," and "Hard Corps: Uprising" can be downloaded and played through backwards compatibility for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Xbox With Gold April 2021 Lineup: Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

"Viking" Wolves of Midgard" will be available throughout April with a $39.99 price point. "Dark Void," which is open until April 15, will have a price of $14.99.

After that, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can purchase and download "Hard Corps: Uprising" starting on April 16 to 30 with a $14.99 price point, while "Truck Racing Championship" will be available from April 16 to May 15 with a $59.99 price.

Meanwhile, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can still download three of March's Games with Gold titles such as "Port Royale 3," "Warface: Breakout," and "Vicious Attack Llama Apocalpyse," in April.

"Vikings: Wolves of Midgard"

"Vikings: Wolves of Midgard" is an action role-playing game developed by Slovak Studio Games Farm and published by Kalypso Media. It is set in a fantasy world that takes inspiration from Norse Mythology. It received a score of 64 on Metacritic and has been described as having a "Diablo"-like gameplay, as Tom's Guide noted.



"Dark Void"

On the other hand, "Dark Void" is a sci-fi shooter game developed by Airtight Games and published by Capcom for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. The game mixes on-foot and mid-air combat, for which it was hailed due to its vertical combat system. The shooting game has a 59 score on the Metacritic scale.



"Truck Racing Championship"

"Truck Racing Championship," as the name suggests, is a truck racing game developed by N-RACING and Kylotonn and published by Nacon, 3goo, and BIGBEN INTERACTIVE for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. There is really not much to say about the game, except for the fact that players can drive on a race track with big trucks. Well, who wouldn't like that?!



"Hard Corps: Uprising"

"Hard Corps: Uprising" is a run and gun game developed by Arc System Works and published by Konami for the Xbox 360 and the PlayStation 3 in 2011. This shooting game draws inspiration to the "Contra" series from the '90s. Players who loved the "Contra" series will love "Hard Corps: Uprising for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.



Xbox Games With Gold April 2021 Lineup Is Weak?

ScreenRant reported that the upcoming games for the Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers do not hold a stable ground, as it is laughably bad. After all, Microsoft has a strong lineup of game titles from the previous month, bringing 20 new games from Bethesda during the Zenimax acquisition.

But ultimately, the company has more upcoming game titles for April, as "Outriders" will have a one-day launch on April 1 with the four new games from Xbox with Gold games.



