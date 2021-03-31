'League of Legends' April Skin Lines: 3 Dragonslayer, 2 Blackfrost Skins Coming in Patch 11.8

"League of Legends" is opening up Patch 11.8 with brand new contents of Fire and Ice. Along with the new character's release--Gwen, the Hallowed Seamstress--are a bunch of new skins for other waiting champions.

Six new skins are coming to Summoner's Rift, including Space Groove Gwen, Dragonslayers and Blackfrost skins.

Gwen PBE Preview! She's ready to make the cut✂️ pic.twitter.com/IFTX3ntIQj — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 30, 2021

Earlier this 2021, "League of Legends" promised a set of skins for characters who have waited years for new content. Now, in their official Twitter account, LoL released the Splash Art and Animation for Dragonslayer Galio, Kayle, and Twitch; Blackfrost Sion and Vel'koz; and the Space Groove Gwen.

Space Groove Gwen

Space Groove was the last skin line released this March 2021. Quoted as "psychedelic retro-futurism in space," the Space Groove Universe is all about kaleidoscopic colors and groovy dance moves. Space Groove Gwen is a little late for the party, but she's more than ready to face the dance-off. Gwen is featured in her Splash art with her prismatic new hairstyle and the iconic scissors in a burst of rainbow colors.

Dragonslayer

The Dragonslayer skin line is a popular choice for fierce and fiery designs of warriors battling against the dragons. The lore sets in an alternate universe where heroes fight against oppressive dragons while bearing their scales as weapons and armor.

Which are you: 🔥 or ❄️



🐉Dragonslayer Galio, Kayle & Twitch

🏴Blackfrost Sion & Vel'koz pic.twitter.com/cFiZsLPK53 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 30, 2021

The three new champions added to this skin line are Galio, Kayle and Twitch. It is worth celebrating Galio and Twitch, who have last received their skin in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Splash art features Kayle as a dragon warrior fighting against Galio as an elder dragon. Twitch is also designed as a dragon warrior and the first to receive blazing guns. Notably, all animations from this skin line include the champion's in-game skill shots and their teleportation.

Blackfrost

The Blackfrost is an alternate universe in "League of Legends" that depicts a darker Freljord with champions corrupted by the Ice Witch Lissandra. All the animations have blue, black, violet, and white color shades with designs that emphasize dark ice. Sion and Vel'Koz fit perfectly well in these conditions, with their Splash art depicting them as ice monsters or guardians.

PBE previews of fire and ice 🔥❄️



🏴Blackfrost Sion

🏴Blackfrost Vel'Koz

🐉Dragonslayer Galio

🐉Dragonslayer Kayle

🐉Dragonslayer Twitch pic.twitter.com/BDFCRtRSZV — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 30, 2021

Both new skins have exceptional details in their Animations. During skill shots and teleportation, crystals fall off and leave frosty blue smokes in its wake. Both Sion and Vel'koz have waited a year to get this new skin in their inventory.

"League of Legends" calls to their summoners to pick between the fractions of fire and ice. All previews for the skins are available in their official Twitter account. Unfortunately, there no update on when these skins will go live in PBE or how much these skins would cost. However, it is safe to assume that summoners would be seeing this content added sometime in April.

