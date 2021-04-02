Xperia 1 III Release Date, Specs, Rumors: Sony Sets Major Reveal for New 5G Phone

Sony just announced an upcoming Xperia event on April 14.

The announcement came from their official YouTube channel banner which reads "Xperia New Product Announcement April 14 2021, 16:30 JST / 9:30 CEST #SonyXperia."

There are no other hints of what product would be announced. However, rumors of the new flagship Xperia 1 III, Xperia Compact, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia 10 III could be the reason for this event.

Androidheadlines reported that Sony has been conservative with their new Xperia phone series. Not many companies have access to the rumored Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia 10 III. However, here is a complete list of the possible smartphones to expect this April 14:

Sony Xperia 1 III

Techradar provided some leaks for the Sony Xperia 1 III specs. The new Sony Xperia 1 III could be the next flagship smartphone of the company. Reportedly priced at $1370, the phone is on the expensive side of the spectrum, but it would reportedly have features well worth the price. The Sony Xperia 1 III could have a periscope lens that allows up to 5x to 10x long-distance zooming. Its selfie camera is also upgraded with a wider aperture.

The phone should have a 6.5-inch 4K display OLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 15% more brightness than its predecessors. The phone is expected to run refresh rates up to 120Hz. The Sony Xperia 1 III hardware has 5G technology and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12-16 GB RAM and 256-512 GB internal storage, depending on if you would get the standard or premium variant. The Premium edition is expected to boast higher-end specs than the standard edition and not simply the increased storage capacity as mentioned.

Sony Compact 2021

Although the internet believes that the event is the official unveiling of the Sony Xperia 1 III, other wildcards are ready to make their debut. Sony first released their "Compact" branded phone in 2018, and rumors say that a 2021 version is underway. The new Compact is expected to have a 5.5-inch display, the perfect size to compete against iPhone 12 mini. The new Xperia Compact offers top-notch dual-camera setups with an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 13-megapixel main camera.

Sony "Masterclass" Phone Xperia 5 III

Another phone that could show up in the event is the Sony Xperia 5 III. The smartphone is rumored to have a 6.1-inch FullHD+ HDR OLED display, 4000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and supporting 5G connectivity.

Sony Xperia 10 III

The Sony Xperia 10 III is the budget alternative to all the other Xperia smartphones. The phone is expected to have 6.1-inch display, a 4300 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB of storage, and 5G connectivity support.

All these specs remain unofficial until the event on April 14, where Sony would confirm if these leaks stand true. However, the waiting would not be long. Keep an eye out for Sony's YouTube Channel at 3:30 AM EST, or 12:30 AM PT for the official reveal of the next-generation Xperia smartphones to enter the market.



