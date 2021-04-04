'The Binding of Isaac: Repentance'—Guide on How to Acquire Knife Piece 1 and 2, Defeat Final Boss and Unlock True Ending

Getting the true ending of "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance" can be tricky for some players. For starters, players must assemble the two knife pieces to destroy the final boss of the game.

Luckily for you, this game guide will lead you to the actual ending of "The Binding of Isaac DLC" and make sense of the story so far.

How to Get the "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance" Knife Piece 1

Per Game Rant, to get the "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance" Knife Piece 1, you must get through the mirror located at the blue-grey flame in Downpour 2 or Dross 2. Once you find the blue-grey flame, you might want to move directly to it to transform into a character that resembles the "Lost" and equipped with the Holy Mantle.

The transformation will give you the right to pass through the mirror and collect the first knife piece in "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance." It is essential to note that the Holy Mantle will have a one-and-done effect when you are in the pseudo-Lost form.



How to Get the "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance" Knife Piece 2

Getting the "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance" Knife Piece 2 is a new mission you will have to accomplish in the game. Once you have the Knife Piece 1, you can go to Mines 2 or Ashpit 2 and press all three of the yellow buttons located in that area. Once this is done, a minecart track will be completed to ride it through the blocked door.

Once you have rammed the blocked door, you will enter a desolated room that will lead you to the "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance" Knife Piece 2 room. When you acquire all of the knife pieces, you will be chased with a shadow-figure (Mom) out of the room and into the place where the minecart was located.

However, it will not be easy as various obstacles in the area will block you. Shooting it will pave the way for you, but playing as Tainted Azazel will get you across smoothly.



Guide in Getting the True Ending of "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance"

Once the Knife has been completed, you need to go to the red door located at the end of Mausoleum or Gahenna 2 for the other version of "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance." Once there, you must hit the door with the Knife to open it, and you will have a boss battle upon entering.

After the boss battle, you need to exit the room, fall into a hole, enter the Corpse floor, and clear the level into the end credits.

After that, the game will notify that a Strange Door has appeared in the Depths, and passing through it will lead you back into Mausoleum 2 where you will locate the boss room. However, getting entry to the door has requirements, and you will need The Polaroid or The Negative, which is acquired after defeating Mom in "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance."

Once you are in the boss room of "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance," you should snag the item found in that location. After collecting the item, you will once again be teleported work your way through all of the floors the you had previously cleared, reaching a bright-lit door on Basement 1.

The bright door is the final door of "The Binding of Isaac: Repentance" called Home. Upon entering the door, you are transported to a place with many rooms, and the one you want to locate first is Mom's bedroom, accessing an alternate version of the floor.

When that is done, you must stare at the TV to activate a boss battle with Dogma. The final match will be hard as Dogma has many variations of attacks it can do to the players. When the player is victorious, they are treated with the game's true ending, as reported by Game Rant.

