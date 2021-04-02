Nintendo Switch Bethesda Sale 2021: 'DOOM,' 'Elder Scrolls V, 'Overwatch' and More for 50% Off—Where to Buy

Various game companies are making headlines with their recent Spring Sale, where every game in their arsenal is discounted for almost half its price. Now, Besthesda is back at it again with its own sale for game titles for the Nintendo Switch.

The best deal it offers is the "DOOM" series with half the prices and more.

Nintendo Switch Bethesda Sale

Nintendo Enthusiast reported that all Bethesda games are currently on sale at the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch with half the price. The Bethesda game titles, however, are only available for a limited time. It will end on April 15 at 11:59 PM PT, so head down to the Nintendo eShop and grab a game or two.

The Bethesda game titles on discount include:

"DOOM" (1993) - $2.49

"DOOM II" - $2.49

"DOOM 64" - $2.49

"DOOM 3" - $9.99

"DOOM" (2016) - $29.99

"DOOM Eternal" - $29.99

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" - $29.99

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" - $29.99

"Wolfenstein: Youngblood" - $14.99

"Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition" - $19.99

"DOOM Eternal" Too Big for the Nintendo Switch?

"DOOM Eternal" is the latest game title coming to the Nintendo Switch. It was rumored it would come to the console in December 2020, but came out short. Gamers are still waiting for "The Ancient Gods, Part One" and "Part Two" coming to Switch.

Also Read: 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Crossovers with Sanrio Featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, Keroppi and MORE!

Eurogamer reported that "DOOM Eternal" for the Nintendo Switch is an ambitious move for the game developers and the game console makers. The publication called the game's Switch rendition the least preferable way to play a game and by far the slightest impression they have seen. However, it appreciates the iteration's Panic Button on the Switch, knowing full well that it works well with other game consoles in the market.

Also, the publication noted that the "DOOM Eternal" for the Nintendo Switch version has a comparison resolution with "DOOM (2016)," but it retains a higher pixel count than the most ambitious "Wolfenstein: The New Colossus" in docked mode. The "DOOM" game can max out a 720p resolution like other games, while "Wolfenstein" can only have 360p.

Blizzard and Warner Bros. Games for the Nintendo Switch

Also, other game titles have slashed their prices for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop. There is the Activision Blizzard sale that is offering Blizzard game titles for the Switch that includes:

'Overwatch: Legendary Edition" - $19.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection" - $29.99

"Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy" - $19.99

"Spyro: Reignited Trilogy" - $19.99

Besides that, several Warner Bros. Games titles are in sale at the Nintendo eShop. They offer various "LEGO" game titles on the website and "Mortal Kombat 11" that comes with a $14.99 price point.

On the other hand, 9to5toys reported that Target is offering a buy one get 15 percent off in selected Nintendo Switch Lite game consoles at the eShop and a great deal on digital eShop price drops.

Related Article: Ubisoft Nintendo Switch Sale: Mario Games Available for 80% Less, More Top Titles Discounted