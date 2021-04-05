iPhone13 Leak Shows Redesigned Exterior: Specs, Rumors and More Apple Updates

According to the latest report about the upcoming Apple product, the iPhone 13 Pro could have a change of direction in its design.

iPhone 13 Leak Shows Smaller Notch Display and Earpiece

According to MacRumors, the iPhone13 Pro has been leaked to have a smaller notch design and refurbished earpiece. The leak was from Japanese site Mac Otakara, which also shared some new dimensions for the upcoming Apple device.

It stated that the notch would have 5.35 mm in height and 26.80 mm in width, which is a smaller dimension from the iPhone 12 Pro of 5.30 mm in height and 34.83 mm in width. Though it will be taller than the iPhone 12 Pro, the rumored iPhone 13 Pro will have a notch that is smalled than the old variant.

The upcoming iPhone 13 will also have a repositioned selfie camera that will be fixed to the left side of the Apple device, compared to the current iPhone 12 Pro that has the front camera at the right side.

The publication noted that the rumors of a smaller notch have always been present ever since the launch of the iPhone X that first introduced the TrueDepth feature. The publication noted that Apple may have reduced the notch's footprint as it has relocated the location of its speakers and camera.

Appleinsider predicts that the infrared camera and the light shooting illuminator on the left side will be moved to the center of the notch, making room for the repositioned selfie camera. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 leaks provide an image of the rear cameras. There were no changes to it so far.

The rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, though, as Apple is still not giving any official word about the phone, and fans are still waiting for its announcement of the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Release Date, Price and Rumors

Cnet reported that Apple may change the name of the upcoming iPhone 13 and entirely skip the number itself due to superstition of the number "13" being an unlucky number. The publication noted that Apple may settle to the "12" number and give it other letters in the alphabet to make a new name and position the new iPhone model as an improvement of the iPhone 12.

On the price range, the iPhone 13 could have a similar price point to the iPhone 12. Upon launch, the iPhone 12 had four different versions for its line-up that increases with every improvement. The baseline of the iPhone 12 was $799 to $1,099 for the iPhone Pro Max. The publication also shared that the iPhone 13 may have the same price point as the iPhone 12 due to the inclusion of the 5G collectability along with its Pro and Si variants.

For its release date, it is believed that the iPhone 13 will be announced in September 2021 at the Apple event, even with the COVID-19 pandemic. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also revealed that Apple has a significant supply chain in its arsenal and should have no problem making an iPhone 13 2021 possible.

