PS5 Restock Date and Twitter Tracker: When to Buy at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy

Finding a PlayStation 5 in retailers and online stores continues to be a challenge with the simultaneous supply stock being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and overall supply shortage. However, there is great news for the gaming console community, as retailers continue to update their PS5 restocks to meet the high demand.

Twitter trackers online update every other minute when a new inventory comes and goes live. Some even reveal upcoming PS5 restocks ahead of time. Gamers can follow these Twitter account to keep them posted on upcoming PlayStation 5 stocks.

PS5 Restock Dates for Antonline, Best Buy, Target, and more

Antonline - Gamers can expect great PS5 restock from this retailer, as it has the Sony gaming consoles expected to come this week, per Tech Radar. The retailer also stated that it will have weekly PS5 restock bundles since its last bundle on March 30. The restock is available but has a high competition rate. It is suggested that gamers sign up for alerts on their website.

Sony - The restock is mostly available, but it has a high competition rate. It is also a must that gamers sign up for alerts on their website. A direct seller for PS5 gaming consoles, the company randomly restocks. As Tech Radar noted, it is possible that new stocks will come on April 6 and that it will be available in the afternoons.

Target - The retail store has PS5 restocks once every two weeks on Thursday, so the next available restock from them should be on April 8. Gamers should start refreshing their screens as early as 7 PM EDT. However, there is a chance that the restock will have late availability at 8 AM or 9 AM EDT.

Best Buy - Gamers should check out Best Buy, as the retailer is expected to have a restock on Friday, April 9 at 12 PM EDT / 11 AM CDT / 10 AM MDT / 9 AM PDT. That is when the retailer is active according to its previous restock patterns.

Tips to Snag a PS5 Restock

According to Tom's Guide, there are many ways to keep up with the PS5 updates and get the console. Here are some of the tips provided by the website:

Getting Prepared - Customers should have their two-factor authentication available on the go when the retailer posted the PS5 restocks. It is also not advisable to be in a hurry and get everything jumbled around when that time comes.

Select Retailer - Customers should have several but selected retailers listed to track. The abovementioned retailers are a good starting point as they are all legit. Customers should sign up on notifications from online stores to keep them posted.

Follow Twitter Accounts - Following Twitter accounts that post real-time PS5 restock information is a big win for customers. One trusted twitter account is Matt Swider, who updates restocks not only on the PlayStation 5 but also on Xbox Series X.

Finding the correct product page and bookmarked it - Yes, it is a minor detail to have this on the list, but making this little mistake can cause customers the chance in getting the PS5 console. So save it just in case to make sure to get the gaming platform.

