Clubhouse App Launches Virtual Tip Jar for Content Creators—Monetizing, Sending Tips and More

The Clubhouse App, an invite-only audio chatroom application, now offers direct money transactions for its content creators, who can receive 100 percent no cuts from the "tips" of its users.

This monetization from the app is the first tool to raise the bar from its other competitors like Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, who are also building invite-only audio rooms.

Clubhouse Payments

In a blog post from Clubhouse on Monday, the invite-only audio chat app stated that this move was made to uphold its motto of "creators first" and help them create a community, audience and impact on others. The app continued that the company needs to align its business model with its creators by assisting them to monetize their content and thrive on the platform.

The Clubhouse App blog post said that it would be rolling out Payments, a first monetization feature for its creators. All users can send money to their favorite content creators in the Clubhouse App as a show of support to the creator. Also, the app is currently working on receiving payments in waves from users, but not all creators will have this privilege as the payment method is still on a field test.

According to Gizmodo, the Clubhouse App is introducing the new payment method for their application's content creators, with a partnership with the payment processing startup Stripe so users can directly send money from the app to the creators.

For users to send money to their favorite Clubhouse App creators, they can tap the creator's profile and tap on "Send Money." Then, users will have to register a credit or debit card and enter the amount they would like to send to the creators. And finally, the creator will receive the money the user has sent them, with a small card processing fee that will go to Clubhouse's processing partner Stripe.

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison then posted on his Twitter account shortly after the Clubhouse App blog wentonline. Collison stated that it is cool to see a new social platform that focuses on "participant" income rather than internalized monetization/advertising.

🎤💸 We're very pleased to be working with @joinClubhouse to help enable frictionless creator payments: https://t.co/ZFTyvHJcIs. — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) April 5, 2021

Clubhouse App Clout-Chasing

According to 9to5Mac, the Clubhouse App is gearing to be the first platform to support is content creators and to stay relevant in the scene from other social media apps that have established a solid foundation on their respective platforms.

The publication also believes that Clubhouse App is making this move to bring in new content creators and gather a vast population of people in their platform to stay in business and make a bold statement from its competitors like Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Gizmodo, on the other hand, stated that the new payment method from the Clubhouse App might be a part of something big that the audio chat room is planning shortly. In March, the platform announced that there would be a new accelerator program called "Clubhouse Creator First" that supports and equips 20 creators with resources for a startup in bringing their ideas to life.

