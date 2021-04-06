Tom Brady Joins NFT Craze Like Patrick Mahomes—Live Auctions, Digital Arts and More!

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is joining the NFT fever by launching his own company called "Autograph." The company will bring some of the biggest fashion, entertainment and pop-culture work, as well sports memorabilia as unique digital collectibles for the internet community.

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have taken the world by storm with their rapidly growing popularity, A YouTube video by Wall Street Journal accurately associated NFT as unique pieces of art that serve as collectibles. NFTs have their digital content linked to a digital ledger blockchain system that underpins cryptocurrencies.

While users use fungible cryptocurrencies to make their purchases in the market, the NFT code remains unique on its transaction. The blockchain makes sure that no NFT is duplicated and provides both buyers and sellers a method of authenticity to the NFT.



The NFT fever has been rising in the community. CNN Business reported that artwork by the digital artist Beeple sold for $69 million on Christie's webpage. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey also sold his first tweet as NFT and received $2.9 million. Even Patrick Mahomes made $3.4 Million by selling his art collection called "The Museum of Mahomes."

Tom Brady Is Opening Autograph

Tom Brady is joining the NFT craze, but he's not doing it alone. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star assembled an advisory team with entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt, Apple SVP Eddy Cue, Cameo CEO Steven Galanis, DraftKings cofounders Jason Robins and Paul Liberman, Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, and Warriors co-owner Peter Guber.

This high-profile team is definitely planning something big to present in the Autograph.

Read Also: Elon Musk Sells Song About NFT as NFT: Did Someone Buy It for 420M Dogecoins?

Autograph

Autograph is currently open if you head over and check their website. The company plans to have interactive offerings like live actions, physical product drops, and in-person experiences. The website is an experience-driven NFT platform that aims to "brings together the most iconic brands and biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion, and pop-culture to create unique digital collectibles."

To join the early adopters club, click open the link and head to the "Home" tab. You can provide your email in the empty search bar. If you check out the "About" section, you could see the complete list of partners and other distinguished people who have joined Autograph. In the "Contact" section, you can see a working design for possible customer service and contact support for "Talent," "Brands," "NFT Artists" and "Media Inquiries."

NFT is a unique platform that the internet is currently enjoying. The platform specifically targets people who are collectors and also enthusiasts. Although the prices have often skyrocketed, this is because each NFT remains a unique code by itself. However, there are some risks and uncertainties in adopting the new program. Be sure to keep an eye out for the latest trends and new for what new things the NFT platform could bring.

Related Article: Patrick Mahomes Makes $3.4 Million in 20 Minutes From NFTs: What Did He Sell?