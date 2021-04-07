Pac-Man 99 Switch Launched! Release Date, Battle Strategies and Themes

Nintendo is introducing the new "Pac-Man 99," which lets players battle it out online and be the last man standing. An exclusive Nintendo Switch game, the online battle royale title will be available April 7 at 6 PM PT.

The game will be accessible to Nintendo Switch online members and subscribers.

The "Pac-Man 99" trailer brought nostalgia to gamers while bringing a quick rundown on how the game is played. While the goal of the old version of the game was to achieve a high score, this time, it will be a free-for-all elimination process.



"Pac-Man 99" Battle Strategies, Themes and More

"Pac-Man 99" introduces new gameplay for the Nintendo Switch, as Cnet reported. As mentioned, it will now be a battle royale, with a player trying to outlast waves of attacks from the other 98 players. The upcoming online game has the mechanics of the game's old version with some added new features.

In the "Pac-Man 99," old features such as the Ghost and Power Pellets are still there. However, each time a player activates a Power Pellet and chews down a Ghost, they will send Ghost to other players known as "Jammer Pac-Man."

The Jammers will be present on the player's screen, and bumping to one of them will slow the player's speed, making the four Ghosts catch up to them to end their run. Take note that this feature works vice versa, as enemies can attack the player with the same mechanic.

"Pac-Man 99" also brings a new mechanic that players can use to attack enemies in the game. The "Sleeping Ghosts" feature is located at the maze side, allowing players to form a Ghost Train when eating it.

With the Ghost Train consumed, players must then eat a Power Pellet to send Jammers' barrage to other players and overwhelm them in the process. Depending on the player's situation, the sleeping ghost can be used for a comeback and a counter-attack from upcoming enemy jammers, so strategy is vital on when to use it.

Furthermore, "Pac-Man 99" has other mechanics like power-ups that players can use throughout the battle. These include Stronger, Speed, Standard and Train. Activating these power-ups can be enabled using the four buttons of the Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, there are four targeting options for each player, which marks players who are on the verge of losing the game. They are Knockout, Counter, Random and Hunter.

Utilizing these mechanics wisely in "Pac-Man 99" can help players survive the long wave of attacks in the game and ultimately give them the chance to become the last "Pac-Man" standing.

"Pac-Man 99" on the Nintendo eShop

"Pac-Man 99" can be purchased on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch subscribers for only $29.99, including the Deluxe Pack bundle that unlocks other game modes, themes and more. The themes include other Namco titles like "Xeviou," "Galaga," "Dig Dug," and more, making 20 additional themes that players can choose from. Each theme is priced at $1.99 as an exclusive from the game developers.

