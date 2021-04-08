'Borderlands 3' DLC 6 Update: Release Date, Murder Mystery Missions, New Machines and More Features

Ever since "Borderlands" was launched in 2009, it became a huge hit that spawned a massive following as fans fell in love with its storyline and game mechanics. Now, the game developers have recently launched "Borderlands 3" DLC 6 titled Director's Cut that explores the lore of the game and helps players understand the main storyline.

"Borderlands 3" DLC 6: Director's Cut and What to Expect

Newsweek reported that the upcoming "Borderlands 3" Director's Cut DLC will have several features that fans can look forward to, such as a new raid boss, machines, Vault Cards and more.

A new raid boss will be coming to the "Borderlands 3" DLC 6. Hemovorous the Invincible will be located on Pandora, and defeating her will grant players the best loot in the game. After beating the campaign, players can pay 500 Eridium to fight her. Also, expect the fight to be difficult given that it scales to Mayhem and characters beyond the 65 level cap.

The "Borderlands 3" Director's Cut DLC will also introduce new machines in the game, such as an Anointment reroll called "Crazy Earl's Reroll" and Maurice's Black Market Machine. There are also new Vault Cards challenges in the DLC that reward players with nostalgic cosmetics and vast experience points. The publication pointed out that only the first card will be available on Thursday, April 8, but two Vault Cards will go public by the end of the year. Each card features three daily challenges and one weekly challenge for players in "Borderlands 3."

Furthermore, players can expect a new Diamond Armory in "Borderlands 3" DLC 6, which can be unlocked by using a Diamond Key. There is also behind-the-scenes content that players can view, such as concept art, storyboards and other artifacts from developing the game.

Deleted Scene for "Borderlands 3" DLC 6

According to GamesRadar, Gearbox recently released a deleted scene, which connects to the upcoming "Borderlands 3" Director's Cut DLC story. The deleted scene features Ava, as she processes the death of Maya the Siren, who gave her life to save hers.

Ava and the player made it back to the Promethea camp and told the sad news to everyone. The scene is heartbreaking as viewers can see Ava's emotions. The deleted scene also gives much depth to Maya's sacrifice.

This story will be added to the upcoming "Borderlands 3" Director's Cut DLC, where players will join Ava on Murder-Mystery Hunt Missions, tracking down a lead for her podcast that takes the player to Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6 and Nekrotafeyo.

"Borderlands 3" DLC 6 Release Date

Givemesport noted that the upcoming "Borderlands 3" Director's Cut DLC will be released on Thursday, April 8, as game developers Gearbox Studios have confirmed. Series fans can play the game on Steam through the PC, while PlayStation and Xbox consoles fans can access the DLC on local stores.

