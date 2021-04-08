Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Durability Test Disappoints, Cracks in One Snap!

Besides designing laptops, Lenovo has been branching out to the smartphone industry. Its latest product is the Legion Phone Duel 2, a gaming phone that features two separate batteries and cooling fans to help the device from overheating while playing.

As ambitious of its design is, the Lenovo handheld is a fragile thing of beauty as it immediately snapped in half in a durability test done by YouTuber JerryRigEverything.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Review: Cool, But Easily Breaks in Durability Test

Boasting one of the most unique designs in the gaming phone market, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is still as fragile as other gaming phones that features cooling fans, LED lights and fast processors. In a durability test done by YouTuber JerryRigEverything, he had his hands on one of the most exotic devices in the market. Watch the full video below.

In the video, JerryRigEverything started with the usual scratch test with a tool to see how the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 could withstand the barrage of attacks with his Mohs mineral picks. And it turns out it can, as the phone can hold up to the test with the marks showing up at level seven of the scratch test.

After that, JerryRigEverything explored the phone's sides and camera and found out that the selfie camera is located at the side of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, enabling users to live-stream themselves while gaming. The front camera also has a fall protection feature that quickly retracts the shooter back when users accidentally dropped the phone while the camera is toggled.

JerryRigEverything noted that the phone's sides are made up of metal. He scratched it using a box cutter while saying that no mechanical popup buttons are seen from the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, unlike the Black Shark device.

Later on the video, JerryRigEverything did manage to snap the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 like it was nothing. With a slight applied pressure, the gaming phone broke in half. The YouTuber noted that the Lenovo phone is much weaker than the Asus ROG 5.

JerryRigEverything stated that the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 easily breaks with its pitted porous metal that intersects from the cooling fan to the battery. He also noted that the phone could be easily damaged due to the antenna lines being made of plastic, which allows smartphones to get its signal. If the antenna lines were reinforced internally or positioned differently, the gaming phone may hold up to the durability test and not break easily. Unfortunately, these antenna lines are symmetrically mirrored at the other end of the camera mountain, so the YouTuber quickly broke the phone into three pieces.

However, JerryRigEverything pointed out that the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is not a bad phone to be the user's next device, just because it did not pass the durability test. The test is only a way of what users might expect while owning the phone for gaming purposes.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Features

According to GSMArena, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is a follow-up to last year's Lenovo gaming lineup. The device's standout features come in pairs: dual charging ports, dual cooling system fans, two linear motors for haptics, and two teams of ultrasonic shoulder triggers that game console controllers heavily inspire.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 has a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HD10+ support of its predecessor. It is also protected by the Gorilla Glass 5. The dual batteries on this device feature a 5,500 mAh, and it is split into 2,750 mAh cells on each side,

