'Pokemon Go' Eevee Evolutions: 2 Steps to Guarantee You'll Get a Sylveon!

The secret evolution name for Sylveon will soon be available in 'Pokemon Go." Fortunately, there are ways to automatically guarantee Eevee's next evolution will be the Fairy-type Pokemon.

Eevee is one of the most popular Pokemon with its iconic multi-evolution options. When Eevee has gained enough XP or Eevee Candies, trainers need to take critical steps to ensure the evolution to be the type they desire. A single mistake in the process could turn Eevee into one of the many other evolutions, including Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon and Glaceon.

The Eevee evolution to Sylveon should appear in "Pokemon Go" sometime this month. It has not yet been released, and it is advised to wait for the official update before trying out these steps. The release date for Sylveon will happen soon, with the Pokemon being teased for the codes in-game. However, the sign that Eevee evolution is activated is when trainers start to get rules and ability run-downs for the Sylveon evolution.

There would probably be other methods you could get the new Sylveon. However, Slashgear said this hack is one straightforward and effective method to securing your evolution.

"Pokemon Go" Sylveon: Name It "Kira"

After you get an Eevee Pokemon and the Sylveon evolution is released in-game, gather enough Eevee Candy for your Eevee to evolve. Do not evolve yet! Quickly change your Eevee's name to "Kira." Your Eevee should now show the silhouette of Sylveon in the "EVOLVE" button.

If you do not see the silhouette, then there is a possibility you attempted to evolve Eevee when Sylveon is not yet active in the game. You can try restarting your "Pokemon GO" app so their server could get the necessary notification that you have updated your Eevee's name.

Also, be warned that the Kira-Sylveon name evolution process happens only once. After you evolve Eevee to a Sylveon with this process, the "Kira" name would no longer prompt Eevee's evolution exclusively to Sylveon. Be extra careful in completing this one-time deal.

Other Eevee Evolution Names

You could also evolve Eevee to a different type of Pokemon with this naming method. Slashgear has provided a complete list for all the identified evolution names up to date. Eevee could be renamed to 7 different evolutions.

Linnea evolves into Leafeon

Pyro evolves into Flareon

Rainer evolves into Vaporeon

Rea evolves into Glaceon

Sakura evolves into Espeon

Sparky evolves into Jolteon

Tamao evolves into Umbreon

Be warned that evolving Eevee with this name change only happens once per name. For example, if you already renamed an Eevee with "Linnea" and evolved it to a Leafeon, renaming a second Eevee "Linnea" will NOT prompt transformation.

The Sylveon Eevee Evolution has long been rumored to be released in the first half of the year 2021. The wait is not that long for trainers to finally get their hands on Eevee's Fairy-Type!



