AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Restock Tracker: Price and Where to Buy the CPU Online—Newegg, Amazon and More

Finding processors in the market is hard, but it gets particularly tricky if you're looking for good quality ones. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is one of the best mid-range Zen 3 CPUs currently in the market.

With that said, you better keep an eye out for the product as one of the better and available alternatives when buying a CPU.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X retail price is around $299. Unfortunately, with its high demand, its price quickly inflates to $350 and even $400. The chances for buying chip remains higher than most CPU, but only if you keep an eye out on the right stores.

It is a gaming chip on the budget CPU. The chip has a strong single and multi-thread performance with power efficiency and PCI Gen4 support. The CPU has a base frequency of 3.7 / 4.6 GHz, TDP 65W, and 32 MB L3 Cache. This presents a no-compromise gaming experience on your pc.

Ryzen 5 5600X restocks on random days. Fortunately, Tom's Hardware listed major retailers in the U.S. that have these stocks available. However, the stock is often limited. Citizens in the U.K. have a much more consistent find of this CPU in their retailers.

US Retailers for Ryzen 5 5600X Restock

Customers in the U.S. can be sure that stocks are coming in despite being unannounced. Waiting long enough in one of these shops would surely get you a Ryzen 5 5600X

Stocks are pretty consistent on a Wednesday. Explore Amazon's different resellers who offer different deals for that day.

The shop locks their product price at $299, so customers are free from worrying about overpriced CPUs. However, the stock has been irregular, so better keep checking the shop's notification subscriptions.

This shop also locks the price of their Ryzen 5 5600X to $299. However, stocks are sometimes unavailable, so better bookmark this shop for updates.

The shop has a few stocks available at $349. Unfortunately, you can't request delivery and would be required to pick up your purchase from the shop.

Stocks are currently available in this shop. At the time of writing, there is an offer for $380 on the CPU. A little pricey but well worth it, especially with the high demand in the market. If you like this CPU, grab it now before it's too late!

Read Also: Xbox Series X Restock for March 2021: Tracker Notifies New Stocks Coming Soon

UK Retailers for Ryzen 5 5600X Restock

The stocks are currently available, so make your order now! Amazon deals include selling the processor at £321.12.

The shop has consistent stock available, including some right now. The retailer sells their CPU at £329.99

Unfortunately, the shop has been out of stock for close to a week now. Restock should be coming anytime this week.

Stock is available at £299.99. This is one of the cheapest deals you could find in U.K. retailers.

The retailer has over 10 stocks available for purchase if you head over to their online shop right now.

Prices and stocks are subject to a moment's change depending on the retailer's update and sales. CPU continues to be one of the highest-selling in the market, so be sure to get your own Ryzen 5 5600X before stocks completely run out!



Related Article: Nvidia RTX 3080 Restock for March, April 2021: Tracker Notifies New Stocks Coming Soon!