Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Leak Reveals New Exterior Design—Corner Cameras Stand Out!

Another Samsung smartphone is coming to the market, and fans can look forward to a budget-friendly price.

Succeeding the S20 FE released in 2020, fans get a first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with a new leak of its design and some exterior specs.

Among Samsung's biggest hits in the Galaxy S20 phone series, 9to5goole reported that the S20 FE topped the list. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a "Fan Edition" (FE) smartphone, meaning the company has boosted the specs and features that most fans love. The tech giant might leave out some of the previous premium aspects of the main Galaxy S20 series to lower the price, but the performance proved to be good enough to win the market.

As its successor, fans have been waiting for almost six months for the next edition Samsung Galaxy S21. Now, a tweet by Evan Blass revealed that everyone could expect the phone to be announced in August 2021. A few more leaks about the phone have also started making their way to the internet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Exterior Reveal

The Voice was the first to leak an image of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Their post showed a whole body and back image of the new smartphone with a frosted "Glastic" rear panel and shiny metal frames. The overall design looks like a carbon copy of the released Galaxy S21. However, the rear camera housing has been upgraded with a bigger bump that protrudes directly from the rear panel.

The article also revealed that the size of the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be at 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm. It has a Circa 6.4-inch flat display that features a bigger number than Galaxy S21's 6.2-inch screen. Tom's Guide also said that fans can expect the new phone to come in five different colors: gray, light green, purple, pink, and white.

True to its "Fan Edition" upgrades, the Galaxy S21 FE has good front camera performance. The smartphone has a single punch-hole selfie camera known as an Infinity-O panel. For the back, it also has a triple-lens camera setup + Flash, similar to the released Samsung Galaxy S21. Further leaks suggest that the back lens has been downgraded for a cheaper price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price

Unfortunately, Samsung has not yet released any official information on the smartphone's retail price. In Amazon, Galaxy S21 Plus 5G prices go up to $999.99. Fan Edition phones generally offer "flagship on the cheap," which suggests that if Samsung keeps its S21 FE with the circa line, then it could range around $700--a lot cheaper compared to its predecessor.

This phone's price and specs are subject to further upgrades until Samsung makes its official release on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It is possible that the phone would receive other improvements as the August announcement date gets near. Keep an eye out on Samsung's official page for any further news for this smartphone's debut in the market.



