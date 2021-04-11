'Borderlands 3' DLC: Level Up Your Vault Cards and Get a Diamond Key as Reward—Guide

The recent rollout of the "Borderlands 3" DLC comes with new additions to the game, such as the Fallen Heroes Vault Cards that grant experience points for players and Diamond Keys--which rewards heroes with Legendary armor sets and more.

Getting these rewards will put the player's skills to the test, as it requires them to grind the game like never before. In this article, we will tackle how to level up the Vault Cards that will lead players to the Diamond Keys in "Borderland 3" Director's Cut DLC.

How to Get Vault Cards in "Borderlands 3" DLC

According to GameRant, the Vault Cards in "Borderlands 3" DLC will operate on an XP system, in which players will see an extra progression bar added under their main level and Guardian rank. To do so, players must farm as hard as possible to earn more XP and get the Vault Card rewards. Furthermore, some quests will reward players with vast amounts of experience when they get the job done.

In "Borderland 3" Director's Cut DLC, players can farm bosses, do Vault Card quests or kill enemies. In farming bosses, the best tip is to go on Graveyard and eliminate bosses there, while the Slaughter Shaft arena is the best way to earn XP since the location has a small space for spawning enemies players can kill.

When farming bosses, "Borderlands 3" players may want to equip the Moxxi's Endowment artifact if they have unlocked it. The artifact grants a 12 percent boost to XP for faster level-ups. Players may also have to equip the "Borderlands" Science machine, which offers 25 percent of XP boost tokens that can be redeemed in-game.

Simultaneously, players can also do specific Vault Card quests, which unlocks distinct Vault Card rewards in "Borderland 3" DLC. These quests require players to do a particular thing when fighting with bosses or smaller enemies.

YouTuber RestAssured noted that every time players do a Vault Card quest in "Borderland 3" DLC, they have the chance to redeem a Vault Card Keys, Diamond Keys, Weapons, or Eridium.

As such, players may have only a small chance in getting a Diamond Key reward at the beginning of Vault Card quests, as there are several in-game cosmetics, weapons and more rewards in the way of getting a Diamond Key. However, doing consistent Vault Card quests will eventually reward players with a Diamond Key in the game.

It is also important to note that players can turn off the difficulty mode when farming bosses in the "Borderlands 3" DLC to have an easier time gaining XP in the game. Enabling Mayhem Mode will not affect the XP gained when bosses are slain in the game.

Getting Diamond Keys in "Borderland 3" DLC

When players further progress in the Vault Card quest in "Borderland 3" Director's Cut DLC, they will be rewarded with a Diamond Key. The Diamond Key is different from the previous Gold Key present in the game. It grants players to open the Diamond Armory, which is found under the bridge of Sanctuary 3.

In the room's center, there is a plinth with a diamond symbol on it, and when the key is inserted, players are presented with several rewards that they can choose from. Gamerpur noted that players will have a limited time to get one prize from the room. Unlocking Diamond Keys from Vault Card quest will reward players with several Legendary-type armor and weapons.

