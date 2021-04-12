iPhone 11 Pro With Rare Error on Apple Logo Reportedly Sold for Over $2000 [PHOTOS]

Apple's classic and near-perfect look have been one of the reasons consumers are always drawn to its devices. However, recent news have spread online that there's an iPhone device that has an misaligned Apple logo that was sold for more than $2000.

iPhone 11 Pro Misprinted Apple Logo Sold for $2700!

AppleInsider reported that an iPhone 11 Pro featuring a production error have slipped through Apple's hands. The said device reportedly has an unaligned rear Apple logo.

On Twitter, an image was shown with the device's misprinted logo that is slightly on the right side than it should be.

A misprint iPhone 11 Pro that sold for 2700$. This misprint is extremely rare- I’d say 1 in 100 million or possibly even rarer. pic.twitter.com/68F7giZAbm — Internal Archive (@ArchiveInternal) April 9, 2021

The Twitter user, Internal Archive, noted that the error in the iPhone 11 Pro device has a one in 100 million chance of happening--which makes it really rare. In fact, it is so rare that people are willing to pay more than $2000 ($2,700 to be exact) to get the handheld for themselves.

The price for the unaligned Apple logo iPhone had quadrupled, compared to a regular iPhone 11 Pro priced at $699.

According to 9to5Mac, this kind of production mistake was permanently destroyed by Apple during manufacturing to avoid getting its hands to the public, especially to a collector's possession.

The publication noted that this is not the first time Apple had a design flaw for its devices. Previously in 2015, a rare manufacturing error left an iPad Pro with a gold Touch ID ring and a silver back design, making a rare combination from the tablet. It is interesting how this misprinted iPhone device has made its way into the public's hands.

HT Tech added that Apple has followed its uniform placement of the speaker, grilles, ports, camera enclosure, buttons and more through its years of phone manufacturing. With that said, when the misplaced Apple logo on the back was leaked online, the value of the device increased since it is uncommon for the company to make such a mistake.

For what it's worth, AppleInsider noted that this iPhone 11 Pro defect may be fake since the Twitter account is unknown and has few followers. The publication also noted that there is little evidence accompanying such images to convince viewers that Apple has a genuine design flaw. However, Twitter user Internal Archive has posted design defects from Apple devices in the past.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Found From Lake After a Year - Still Works

In other related news, wccftech shared that a man had lost his iPhone 11 Pro Max on the Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan in 2020. Interestingly, the phone was found a year later at the lake's bottom. The Apple device was recovered after the most significant drought for over 50 years in the country, which dried up the lake and eventually allowed the phone to be seen.

Chen, the iPhone 11 Pro Max user, was paddling on the Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan in 2020. He wore the device on his neck with a waterproof pouch to protect it from the elements. The phone had been dropped multiple times onto the lake that it was eventually lost in his paddling experience.

However, an optimistic friend of Chen stated that he would find the iPhone device someday, and he did. The phone was found still within the waterproof pouch on the botom of the lake.

