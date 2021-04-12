'Temtem' PS5 Update: Cipanku Island Release Date, Catching Digital Temtem and Mythical Creatures

Monster-catching game "Temtem" will have a major update coming on Tuesday with its expansion on Cipanku Island, a new region with new monsters and game mechanics.

Cipanku Island Brings Digital and Mythical Temtems

According to the PlayStation Blog post, the update for "Temtem Cipanku Island'' will have new monster that players will have to catch and tame in the game. This comes in the form of a Digital Temtem, a rare Temtem type that humans created in the Nanto laboratories.

Furthermore, another update on the game is the inclusion of Mythical Temtems that can be found through a group activity called Lairs. The Lairs group mission need to have three to five players in a team, and all teammates can share--with resource management being the true key to successfully defeating the Mythical Temtem.

Also Read: PlayStation 5 Jaw-Dropping Size Versus Xbox Series X (Super Huge!)

Instead of exploring the Lair with teammates, players will form their Temtem Team and inventory during the siege and think of a better strategy to make a successful Lair quest. Lastly, players are recommended to be at least level 50 before proceeding into Lairs.

In addition to the added Temtems in Cipanku Island,' a new mechanic will be introduced as well. A form of fast travel called Teleportation will be added to the game's update by completing side quests in Neoedo City. However, each Teleportation will have a corresponding amount, depending on which part of the Archipelago players will go. However, Teleports to any Narwhal airport are free.

According to the game developers Crema, they recommend that Mudrid and Grumper could help tamers clear missions efficiently. At the same time, Nessla with Electric Synthesize could carry players far in the game's progression. Players can find them in Tucma, Kisiw and Deniz.

Furthermore, the Lairs quest in Cipanku Island can be done more than once until players complete it, but keep in mind that it will not be easy. Players must do their best to save the essential resources to unlock the Mythical battle, or all their hard work will be for nothing.

More "Temtem" Cipanku Island News and Updates

According to RPCFan, game developers Crema has showcased Digital Temtems in its official account such as Raignet, Molgu, and Golzy. These Temtems will be available in the game, and players can catch and tame them when they play the MMO game on Tuesday.

"Temtem" Cipanku Island Release Date and More

According to VideoGamer, "Temtem" Cipanku Island' will come to the PlayStation 5 and the PC on April 13 as an early access. The game developers also stated that they would implement Activity Cards for all in-game quests.

"Temtem'' is a merge of "Pokemon" and "Digimon" as catching monsters called Temtem in a Digital world could sound familiar. The Cipanku Island is also the first Island for the game's lore, and players are excited to explore a new land in the game.

Related Article: PlayStation 5 Release Date, Rumors: Next-Gen Console To Arrive In 2018