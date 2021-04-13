2021 Ford Bronco vs. Jeep Wrangler: New Video Hypes Bronco's Terrain Power!

Even with the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco not being officially available for public purchase yet, it has been hyped as the top contender for the Jeep Wrangler in the off-road SUV category.

In a recent video from YouTuber Lite Brite, they have tested the 2021 Ford Bronco in rough terrain to check what it could do to overcome such rugged roads.

2021 Ford Bronco Test Drive: Better Than Jeep Wrangler?

On the YouTube video by Lite Brite, the 2021 Ford Bronco has been tested out, with the focus being on rock climbing and what the 2021 Ford Bronco could do in such an environment. In the first half of the video, they talked about the different modes the off-road SUV has, such as Sand Mode, Rock Crawl Mode, Dirt and Rust. For the sake of the test drive, the YouTubers select the Baja mode as they are on a bumpy road.

The YouTubers noted that the only modifications they did for the 2021 Ford Bronco were to change 35-inch RTR tires on it while everything was in-stock, which is the Badlands with a Sasquatch package. However, if future consumers would upgrade the tires for 35 inches into 37-inch wheels, they can remove the crash bars to make room for turning and up travel, add two inches of lift on their tires, and suspension packs ready to add 37-inch tires to the car.

The main reason that the 2021 Ford Bronco has a massive difference with the Jeep Wrangler is the sway bar disconnect, which can be switched on and off while driving. This feature is present for the Jeep Wrangler, but drivers must be on a full stop to activate it. Meanwhile, the Bronco sway bar disconnect will automatically enable if drivers are on a tough spot or driving under 20 miles per hour. Drivers can even disconnect the sway bar feature in mid-obstacle.

In the video, the YouTubers also demonstrated the Trail-Turn assist feature for the 2021 Ford Bronco. This function locks the inside wheel of the SUV during turns to help it take tight corners on the trail better. When the Trail-Turn assists is on, the rear wheels are locked in place while a sound notification blares from the car inside. Meanwhile, the power is shifted onto the front tires, making a smooth turn during tight spots.

The 2021 Ford Bronco also features a one-pedal mode located at the center of the to-go modes in the car. The one-pedal mode is a feature that automatically sets the brakes for the driver, making the driver not worry about stepping on the brakes anymore. The functionality also takes control of the suspension, the car's feel, and the speed limiter that the driver can make. This feature enabled during rocky roads will make the driver safer than before.

2021 Ford Bronco Specs

According to Autoblog, the 2021 Ford Bronco has a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that produces 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet torque. The Bronco has eight-speed automatic transmissions and an all-wheel-drive functionality. The fuel economy on this car is rated at 25 mpg city, 28 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined.

The 2021 Ford Bronco interior can fit adults at the back with its 36.9-inch rear legroom, while its 32.5 cubic feet of rear room with back seats raised can include camping bags and other camping tools needed for the trip. However, the publication noted that the SUV is not as family-friendly as other off-road cars like the Jeep Compass due to its small design.

2021 Ford Bronco Release Date

According to Motor1, the 2021 Ford Bronco has been reported to have a Spring release. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the car had faced delays before its launch, pushing its release date into the summer. The pandemic has negatively affected the supplier building the Bronco's hardtops, forcing customers to wait for the 2022 model of the car.

There is still no official word from Ford as to what they are planning to release the SUV.

