'Clash of Clans' Guide: How to Get Hero Pets, Level Up and More

"Clash of Clans" players have a lot of new content to look forward now that the Spring 2021 Patch notes have been released. The game brings adjustments, in-game balance improvements and bug fixes. Supercell's official forums listed some of the important headlines players don't want to miss out.

Town Hall 14

HITC has teased this content for its brand-new building Pet House and hero pets features. Town Hall 14 is now available with an upgrade time of 20 days, upgrade cost at 16M, hit points up to 8,900, storage capacity of 2M gold, 2M elixir, and 20K DE.

The Town Hall 14 still has the feature of Giga Inferno and could be upgraded to five levels. However, a new feature is that the Poison Bomb drops whenever the Town Hall is destroyed. This bomb deals damage, slows enemy attacks and movement speed.

Pet House and Hero Pets

Additionally, the long wait is finally over as heroes' mightiest companions are being released. Pets are the new trusty companions that gives your heroes a special boost in combat. The patch is introducing the Pet House building unit.

Upgrade your village to Town Hall 14 to unlock this new building. Pet House is used to manage your Hero Pets, upgrade them, and assign them to specific heroes. You can assign one pet to any of your heroes.

Upgrading your Pet House lets you unlock new pets at each level. These are L.A.S.S.I, Electro Owl, Mighty Yak, and Unicorn respectively. Each pet has a particular feature that boosts the heroes' fighting power, life or performance.

L.A.S.S.I is an automaton pup that attacks nearby targets, while Electro Owl shoots ranged attacks that bounce off nearby enemies that are together. On the other hand, Mighty Yak has powerful horns that clear a path and deal extra damage to walls.

Lastly, the Unicorn follows heroes in their fight and occasionally grants healing to the unit assigned.

Strategically assigning the right pet for the right job will drastically change your chances of winning the war! Raise your town level quickly so you can start enjoying these new Pet features in-game.

Battle Builder

The inspiration for this concept comes from giving the Builder some significant upgrades and tools for retaliation. Major improvements are divided into two categories. First is that Builder Huts are no longer buildings used to withstand extra damage. Instead, it has gained the ability to defend itself with weaponized turrets. Battle Huts are upgraded to three levels with 9.5M, 12.5M and 15.5M gold costs, respectively.

The second upgrade is for the Builders. These architects no longer go into hiding and actively defend your village by constantly attempting to repair nearby defenses. This introduces new strategies to think about in-game during engages.

Hero Levels

New Hero levels are also being released in this Spring Patch. The Barbarian King and Archer Queen ban now rise to Level 80. The Grand Warden has a Level up to 55. Lastly, the Royal Champion can now be raised to Level 30.

Troop Levels have also been increased. Barbarians, Archers, and Wall Breakers are up to Level 10, Valkyrie can reach up to Level 9, the Baby Dragon reaches Level 8, Healers can reach up to level 7, and the Ice Golem up to Level 6.

Building Upgrades

Your village buildings have also received major updates. This includes the laboratory, clan castle, resource storage, and defenses. In their official YouTube video, the developers explained the new designs and color scheme is inspired as jungle-themed.

Load up your "Clash of Clans" now and check out these fantastic new content developers have released!



