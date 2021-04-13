'Star Wars' Lightsaber Comes True! Disney Invents Working, Extending Jedi Weapon

Ever since "Star Wars" graced cinemas in 1977, movie fans have dreamt of having a working lightsabers for themselves. Although many lightsabers replicas are available today that fans can purchase, but it is still not enough to satisfy the kid inside in everyone of them. However, that is set to change after Disney invented the real thing.

Real 'Star Wars" Lightsaber from Disney

According to MSN, Disney has unveiled a real functioning "Star Wars" lightsaber in its recent "A Special Look Inside Disney Parks" virtual event. Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro made the closing remarks with a presentation that blew everyone's minds. During the final minutes of the said event, D'Amaro pulled a bright blade out of thin air and said, "It's real."

According to the publication, the real lightsabers will be featured on Disney Theme Parks soon.

GameSpot reported that no one had an image or clip to show what the "Star Wars" lightsaber looks like since the event had a strict no-pictures policy, and the company has yet to announce the existence of the real thing officially.

Also Read: Disney Plus Upcoming Titles Revealed: Disney Animation, Pixar Shows and Movies

Furthermore, Walt Disney Imagineering's portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge has confirmed on his Twitter account that the lightsaber really does exist and stated that clips and images would soon be released. However, the real "Star Wars" lightsaber is not really real at all. Yes, it is retractable, but do not expect that fans can cut anything with the device.

A lot of questions today about whether the lightsaber that Josh D'Amaro revealed today was real or CGI, and, whether I'd share photos or video.



Yes it was/is really real, and..... not yet. #Bringingagalaxyfarfarawaytolifehttps://t.co/lMc964tn8Y — Scott Trowbridge (@strowbridge) April 9, 2021

How the Real "Star Wars" Lightsaber Works

According to The Verge, the "Star Wars" lightsaber from Disney works with simple engineering and adding bendable LED lights and a tape measure. Ben Ridout posted on Twitter how Disney pulled off one of the most iconic lightsaber moments in a Disney event. He said that the lightsaber mechanism uses two tape measures and LED lights, which can retract and glow like a real lightsaber with a push of a button.

Did #Disney invent a real working #lightsaber?



Yes they did.



It won't melt through metal blast doors, or cut off your hand, but it does feature an illuminated blade that will extend and retract at the push of a button.



This animation shows the concept behind the tech. pic.twitter.com/e7fwP06CxF — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

It's based on a familiar concept - the Tape Measure. A steel tape measure is somewhat sturdy when extended short distances. The curve in the steel provides strength and the mostly flat tape can still be wound up on a reel inside the body of the tape measure. That's important. — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

Next, widen the tapes and increase the curve, allowing them to partially wrap around each other and form a complete cylinder. Drive this system with a motor so both reels can be extended and retracted in synch at the push of a button. Now, you've got a lightsaber! pic.twitter.com/B3lLMmclDN — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

According to the publication, the lightsaber uses two spools of translucent material that lie flat when fully wound, like a tape measure inside the reel. When each ribbon wound up to the end, it makes a semicircle shape that forms one half of the blade. The tape measure is permanently mounted to a rounded lightsaber tip that also pulls the bendable LEDs, which is mounted on a third motorized spool inside the lightsaber frame.

The publication points out that this lightsaber might be too weak to withstand in saber battles. However, it is still an innovation to the sci-fi weapon, as previous iterations have been made with translucent plastic that looks like a glorified flashlight for fans.

If Disney has truly made the weapon that can retract and be stored in the back pocket (if ever needed to battle the Sith), then the lightsaber's next step is to slice some metal doors and deflect incoming laser guns.

Related Article: Disney World to Develop New Train Station That Would Be Connected to the Orlando Airport