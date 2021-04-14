2021 BMW M340i Gets Rave Reviews: Turbocharged Engine Hyped, Better Than Audi S5

Some would argue that Audi cars are better than BMW. Their rivalry has been going on for ages, as both cars are two of the most luxurious automobiles one can dream of possessing. With the recent release of the 2021 BMW M340i, people have restarted the comparison.

Is the 2021 BMW M340i Better Than Audi S5?

According to AutoX, the Audi S5 and the 2021 BMW M340i are just equal.

One of the things that set them apart is their design. The Audi S5 has more elegance in its exterior with its swashbuckling Sportback/Coupe look in turbo blue paint. On the other hand, the BMW model has a three-box design that does little justice to a luxury car.

The publication noted that there is nothing wrong with the BMW model. However, its design is too familiar. The car manufacturers did little tweaking in the design for the 2021 M340i car as it has huge similarities from a regular 330i M Sport.

However, BMW did a fine job at making a new grille design for the 2021 M340i and always had that aggressive look like a 3 Series should be, while the grey hue adds a more manly look to the car.

On the interior side, the Audi S5 has a great feel when users sit on the driver side, with its frameless doors, brushed aluminum inserts, light grey upholstery, leather seats, and a sunroof. On the other hand, the BMW M340i has the standard features that any BMW model offers, such as Adaptive laser headlamps, heads-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, gesture control, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto and more.

However, the BMW's iDrive feature with physical controls has an upper advantage over Audi's 10.1-inch touchscreen controls replaced with the infotainment system. Drivers can still toggle from different BMW options without looking at the infotainment system while driving, making it a safety feature from the M340i.

BMW M340i Has Better Performance than Audi S5

In road performance, the BMW M340i snags the win from the Audi S5. Both cars are indeed performance cars, but the BMW model has the upper hand. With its six-cylinder units that feature twin-scroll turbos, it can deliver 383 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

Like the Audi S5, the BMW is paired with the same ZF-derived eight-speed automatic gearbox and comes with xDrive AWD traction. The 2021 model can go up from zero to 100 in just 4.4 seconds, 0.4 quicker than the Audi S5 with just 4.8 seconds.

Also, the 2021 BMW M340i has a better engine and gearbox sync than the Audi S5. Its ZR transmission gives the car smoother and quicker switching gears and feels more responsive in its operation. On the other hand, the Audi S5 has a more noticeable lag when shifting gears when drivers flatten the throttle pedal.

2021 BMW M340i Reviews

According to Cnet, the 2021 BMW M340i provides a smooth driving experience with its five drive modes such as Comfort, Eco Pro, Adaptive driving, Sport, and Sport Plus. in addition, its optional Adaptive M Suspension feature turns the worst driving experience into a breeze, as the car keeps things together when bounding over bad sections of the road.

When turning, the 2021 BMW M340i's nose dives right into the corner, making sure that the car does not slip into one of the road's wavy sections. The M Sport brakes provide a genuine stop when faced with emergency halts, a better improvement from the M330i's standard brakes.

To conclude, the BMW M340i has better performance and safety features than the Audi S5. There is not much competition between the two cars. It is just what consumers are more well-acquainted of, whether it is luxury they fancy over performance and vice versa, or both. In the end, it comes to the driver's preferred specifications for their future car.

