Spotify 'Car Thing' Sign Up: Reviews and How to Get the Voice-Activated Gadget

Spotify is introducing a new hardware straight out of the company called the "Car Thing." This is a voice-activated car gadget that allows the users manipulate and play music from their Spotify account. However, Spotify has this car gadget on a limited release.

Spotify is a famous company with a vast library of music and podcasts available at a subscription service. The company has an intuitive system that most users positively rated because it accurately provides music within the users' tastes.

The media giant has been hinting for a while now about a new gadget in their production. Gizmodo reported that Spotify initially focused solely on their streaming services as opposed to becoming a hardware company. However, it still introduced a new gadget "because we saw a need from our users, many of whom were missing out on a seamless and personalized in-car listening experience."

How to Get The "Car Thing"

Unfortunately, Spotify only has a limited release on their "Car Thing" product. This is because they have only made limited quantities on this device. For users who want to avail the "Car Thing," they have to head over the Spotify website and enlist themselves on the Wishlist.

Spotify announced that "Car Thing" is available at no cost for a limited time. Instead of its retail price of $79.99, listed individuals only have to pay a $6.99 shipping and handling fee. Unfortunately, the offer is only available for users in the U.S.

"Car Thing" Gadget

This new car accessory is a Spotify-only voice-controlled touchscreen tablet. The device is small and lightweight, with two buttons and a large knob mounted on the left. These are the "back" and "forward" buttons, and the knob works as another way to play, pause and select audio content from the menu.

It has four microphones embedded in the top of the device that allows voice-activated commands and searches functions similar to other devices. The hands-free navigation can be prompted by saying "Hey Spotify" before asking for a specific artist, song, or podcast. Users could also command "Car Thing" to pause, play and forward a playing song list.

The device is compatible with all vehicles regardless of maker and model, as long as they are open to Bluetooth connectivity. The Verge reported that the "Car Thing" is sold with three mounting accessories: to connect with a vent, dashboard, or CD player.

"Car Thing" does not have a rechargeable battery and needs to be plugged at all times. Users can plug it with the 12V adapter and USB-A to USB-C cable available with the package.

The selling feature of the "Car Thing" is that it is the first gadget Spotify has ever introduced in the market. The "Car Thing" also has a voice command system that makes it intuitive and helpful during the driving experience. Sign-up now as one of the possible new buyers to the "Car Thing" Wishlist.



