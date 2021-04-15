Xbox Live Gold Subscription Fixed: Free-to-Play Games Now Available, 'Destiny 2,' 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Still Bugged

Xbox is making exciting changes for people playing on Xbox 360 and Xbox One. The Xbox Live Gold requirement is now removed from free-to-play games. All Insiders can now play these games without paying extra subscription charges.

According to Gamastura, Xbox Live Gold is a subscription service available for gamers on the Xbox platform. The subscription charges $9.99 a month and offers services like multiplayer gaming, free games per month rotation, and exclusive game discounts. This subscription is exclusive for Xbox console players only.

Prior to the change, only Xbox users with Xbox Live Gold subscriptions could access online play for both free and paid games. Fortunately, Xbox decided to remove the free-to-play games from the exclusive list. Now, all players can now access free-to-play games.

Xbox Live Gold Subscription April 12 Update

Player.One reported one of the most significant changes is the coming of a new community to Xbox gaming: the Omega users. Xbox created a system update that lets Omega users play alongside Xbox users in multiplayer mode. These updates came in a full roll-out, and big changes are happening to the Xbox System.

Unfortunately, some Xbox users experienced errors and bugs in their User Interface. This could be the effect of the upgrades in the Xbox system. Fortunately, Xbox released an update last April 12-13.

During this update, Xbox fixed installation problems where some content on game discs experience errors and the system problem where some users see odd texts appear across the console interface. Other known issues Xbox players have experienced are the audio mixer failing to adjust chat or in-game audio levels, 4k capabilities are not available, HDCP errors when streaming content, and the user Home button disappearing from the interface.

Further issues also include titles from their game collection library appearing with a "trial" tag. Some games and apps also unexpectedly close when users try to minimize them. Several users also see problems with their Profile color switching without their involvement.

Some Games Still Bugged

Despite the announced changes in the system, some players cannot access their free-to-play multiplayer gaming mode. Sometimes the option disappears altogether from the user's preview section. Xbox engineers are working together with these games' studios to see if it requires an update to support the recent change.

As of this moment, two games identified to experience these troubles are "Destiny 2" and "Call of Duty: Warzone." If other Xbox or Omega users identify other games with similar problems, then Xbox requests them to contact customer support so their team could address the issue.

To report the issues, Xbox users need to go to their account and select "Report a Problem." Xbox will instantly triage actionable feedback to find outliers between the severe cases from common issues. Xbox and its engineers will perform deeper investigations to determine the problem's root cause and address them accordingly.



