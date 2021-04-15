LG Rollable TV Coming to the US: Here's How You Can 'Inquire' to Buy One

LG Rollable TV, the world's first and only television unit with a rollable design that made its debut during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, will be available in the United States very soon, according to The Verge.

How to Buy LG's Rollable TV

Labeled by the South Korean technology giant as the LG Signature OLED R, the rollable TV can now be inquired for availability via LG's international website. Interested parties who are looking for the TV should simply click on the "Inquire to Buy" button. On the next window, the website will ask you to contact a local representative.

Interestingly, aside from the United States, people living in other countries such as Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom may not only inquire the LG Rollable TV price but also express their intent to buy through the LG website.

Choosing a country on the dropdown menu will give you the email address and phone number of the LG representative whom you should contact. In the case of U.S. customers, the email address of the contact person is russel.abney@lge.com with contact number +1-504-202-0873.

LG Rollable TV Specs, Release Date and More

Apart from these details, the website doesn't mention the LG Rollable TV release date or price for consumers who are planning to buy it through regular retail channels.

In its native South Korea, LG OLED R has been available since October 2020 for the price of 100 million Korean won or $89,000 based on the current exchange rate. Obviously, it is meant for customers who really have deep pockets.

Making its first appearance three years ago, the LG OLED R Rollable TV introduces a revolutionary design that allows you to save space in a stylish fashion.

True to its name, the LG Rollable TV uses an ultrathin display panel that rolls into a sound system when not in use. When it rolls out, the screen can go up to three different heights: Full View, Line View, and Zero View.

At Full View mode, the LG OLED R is an ultrathin 4K television. It becomes a mood setter at Line View, while Zero View transforms the OLED R from a TV into a state-of-the-art sound system.

LG Rollable TV also takes advantage of LG ThinQ technology, offering viewers the capability to control the TV through virtual assistants and voice recognition for convenience.

Supposedly, LG's rollable display technology is not only meant for televisions but for smartphones as well. Ubergizmo reported earlier this year that the Korean tech company teased an Android smartphone with a rollable screen. But with LG's recent decision to fold up its mobile phone business unit, it is expected that the rollable smartphone will no longer see the light of day.

For those who cannot afford the LG Rollable TV, LG has more affordable 4K OLED TV offerings for 2021, with the cheapest 48-inch model starting at $1,299, as per Engadget's report. At the price point, you can get a television equipped with the latest image processor, a display panel with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.



