New iPhone 13 Leak Shows New Design: Bigger Screen, Smaller Notch Teased

After a long wait, a few more teasers on the new iPhone 13 make their way on the internet. This time, it is teased that the iPhone has a smaller notch and is reduced in width.

Some critics had predicted that the new iPhone 13 would have exactly the same designs like the iPhone 12, but with the improved front camera performance. However, leaks and teasers say otherwise.

iPhone 13 Has a Mini Notch

Tweeted by the user DuanRui, iPhone 13 screen protectors, or captioned as "film samples," show a notch getting smaller by its width. However, the inset height remains with a similar design to iPhone 12. Apple might have achieved this reduction by moving the earpiece upwards into the screen bezel.

iPhone 13 series mobile phone film samples. pic.twitter.com/kkpC6LPDhR — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) April 14, 2021

9to5mac estimated the proportional difference of the new notch being 30% smaller than its predecessor. iPhone 13 users might now enjoy a more overall screen display experience. However, it is essential to note that this aesthetic change is baring resemblance to the current Android smartphone design of punch-hole display cutouts. The famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple will move to a punch-hole display and a smaller circular cutout in 2022.

3D Render of iPhone 13

Tom'sGuide reported that iPhone 13 also has a 3D leak of its new design. Some of the changes includes a new diagonal camera layout. Traditionally, iPhone cameras have an Infrared camera and a main front camera. However, the recent leaks show three cutouts placed together. This could be the predicted dual front cameras to the new iPhone. A fourth cut out from the design is expected to house ambient light sensors and proximity sensors.

MySmartPrice shared the same 3D render image and reported that the iPhone 13 rear cameras have been placed diagonally in the new design. It seems to have four cutouts with two on either side. The other two seems to be used for flash and noise-canceling microphone.

The 3D render image shows the iPhone 13 having its traditional iPhone design with some similarities to iPhone X in its edge-to-edge display. The size of this phone is predicted to be around 146.7×71.5×7.6mm, similar to the previous iPhones.

Previous leaks have already suggested that this iPhone 13 could be more power-efficient than last generation models, having a longer overall battery life. iPhone 13 might also have LTPO OLED displays that offer bigger refresh rates than any previous iPhone models.

YouTuber TT Technology showed the rumored specs for iPhone 13. This smartphone is expected to have 6.1" OLED SR XDR, a 2532 x 1170 display, 4GB Ram and Expandable storage up to 256 GB, Aluminum Frame, Dual Rear Cameras, and iOS 15 with A15 Bionic. The new iPhone 13 is expected to have a retail price of $800 for 64 GB storage, $850 for 128 GB storage, and $950 for 256 GB storage.

A lot can still change until Apple makes the iPhone 13 official, so it is always better to take these rumors with a grain of salt.



