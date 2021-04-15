E-Scooters Taking Over New York City After DOT Approval: 3,000 Units to Be Rolled Out, Costs Under $5

New York City's Department of Transportation (DOT) has signed and approved a legislation for e-scooters to be rolled out on Bronx streets this summer.

At least 3,000 electric scooters from companies like Bird, Lime, and Veo will be supplied around the Bronx area. Although New York City has had a Citi Bike program since 2013, the scooters around the site will be proven and tested throughout the summer season.

E-Scooters Rolling Out the Streets of Bronx

New York Post reported that Bird, Lime, and Veo are selected for an application process to be the guinea pigs for its scooter-share program on the NYC streets. The pilot program will encapsulate a borough sliver that includes Eastchester, Co-Op City, and Morris Park.

DOT stated that these three companies were chosen for the program for its previous performance in other cities and its cheap maintenance features, as the department has promised to keep the rides to a $5 price cap. The department added that they would add various e-scooter models such as standing and seating options. They even said that there would be a scooter that caters to people with disabilities.

Furthermore, New York stated that it has plans to make a citywide e-scooter friendly city, but the Bronx will be a test site for now. DOT said that they want to see how the e-scooter will perform in the Bronx and, if successful, they will expand the program and make it to 6,000 units. The DOT also noted that anyone 16 years old and older can rent one of the e-scooters scattered around the Bronx and will not pass through the designated area. Riders under 18 and below are required to wear helmets.

Gizmodo added that the dockless e-scooters will allow users to locate, unlock, and pay their rides using a smartphone app. Riders can park the two-wheeled transportation device in one of the area's designated parking corrals.

MSN, meanwhile, pointed out that New York City is one of the U.S. cities falling behind the e-scooter share program. San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland are some of the many cities that have already incorporated the program to fight against sidewalk clutter, dangerous riding and parking issues.

E-Scooters: Bird, Lime, and Veo

According to a Bird blog post, the company is honored to be one of the e-scooter companies assigned to the Bronx pilot program. The company promised to offer top-quality e-scooters to every New Yorker, noting that they will be a responsible transportation partner on the program. It will also provide four-wheel options developed in collaboration with e-mobility providers WHILL.

A Bird E-Scooter can cover 30 miles on a single charge, with its energy storage being able to resist rain, dust and harsh weather. The scooter's aluminum frame has a density bump to improve robustness and has tubeless wheels that promise smooth rides within the city, as Engadget wrote.

Meanwhile, Lime e-scooters are funded by Google and Uber. The e-scooter has a smartphone app that lets the user unlock the device to ride around the city. The Lime App also locates e-scooets around the user and tries to pinpoint which Lime Scooter is closest.

Lastly, Veo is an e-scooter with a distinct feature from others in the market: a swappable battery. The transportation device features 10-inch wheels with proprietary shock-absorbent tires and has built-in sensors to scan road conditions ahead.

