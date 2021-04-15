'League of Legends' Gwen Release Date, Abilities and More Patch Notes: Stats and Skills of New Champion

The Hallowed Seamstress is making her way to Summoners Rift! "League of Legends" is releasing the new chmapion in patch 11.8 along with the rest of the Space Groove Series.
With that said, we made a rundown of Gwen's skills and abilities. Pro tips are also available to get you started with her combos.
Gwen, The Hallowed Seamstress, is a highly anticipated champion in "League of Legends" for two reasons: her lore and top lane abilities. Gwen is a former doll from The Shadow Isles crafted by Isolde, who is the wife of the iconic Ruined King. One day, this doll wakes up to find herself as a human girl, and now she's ready to take on the black mist. As Gwen enters the LoL universe, the stories of the "Ruination" have started to come to life.
Riot has also teased prior to her release that Gwen would be a top lane champion. Traditionally, this would imply hard-carry champions with good burst damage that is essential in late-game fights. Gwen plans to deliver with her in-game skill set.
"League of Legends" Gwen: Abilities Rundown and In-Game Stats
Gwen's abilities are revealed on LoL's official webpage. She fights with a combination of needles and threads that apply heavy stacking damage. Here a quick overview of them:
Passive - Thousand Cuts
- Attack deal (1% + 0.008%) bonus on-hit magic damage based on a percentage of enemies' maximum health
- Attacks heal Gwen (70%) of the damage dealt.
Q- Snip Snip!
- Passive: adds stacks when she hits an enemy. Maximum 4 stacks
- Consumes stacks and snips her enemies with 4 strikes, dealing (8/10.75/13.5/16.25/19 +5% AP) magic damage
- Maximum stacks will give her an extra 2 snips
- Center of each snip takes true damage
W- Hallowed Mist
- Enter a Hallowed Mist zone that makes her untargetable to enemies outside its range for 5 seconds.
- Gains (20 + 5% AP) Armor and Magic Resist inside the zone
- Gwen can recast or move her ability once. Leaving the zone will automatically dispel it.
E - Skip 'n Slash
- Dashes a short distance and empowers the next attack for 4 seconds
- Empowered attacks gain 40/50/60/70/80% Attack Speed, [10 +8% AP] on-hit magic damage, 100 more range
- The first attack on the enemy refunds 50% of this Ability's Cooldown.
R - Needlework
- Throws successive Needles. Needles need to hit the enemy to activate the subsequent Needles.
- Needles pierce through enemies and applies A Thousand Cuts bonus damage
- First cast: 1 Needle. [30/55/80 +8% AP] magic damage and slows enemies by 40/50/60% for 1.5 seconds
- Second cast: 3 Needles. [60/150/240 +24% AP] magic damage
- Third Cast: 5 Needles. [100/250/400 +40% AP] magic damage
PC Games gives a full overview of Gwen's stats in-game. The numbers could change depending on the items you plan to buy for her.
- Base health - 550
- Health regeneration - 7
- Health per level - 90
- Health regeneration per level - 0.11
- Base mana - 330
- Mana per level: 40
- Base armor - 37
- Armor per level - 4
- Base movement speed - 340
- Attack speed per level - 2.25
- Base magic resistance - 32
- Magic resistance per level - 1.25
- Base attack damage - 63
- Attack damage per level - 3
- Attack range - 150
Pro-Tip
Here are a few pro tips to help you get an idea of Gwen's in-game combos. You can also try creating your own combos by always using A Thousand Cuts passive abilities
- Gwen has a small purple bar underneath her health. Use this indicator to create four stacks before activating your Q to get the extra damage
- Use your W to avoid most ranged attacks and damage. Be careful of juggernauts who could deal burst damage inside your zone
- The skill E is an excellent strategy to close in on enemies and pairing it with Q
- Use your R in an angle that lets you utilize piercing damage by hitting enemies behind your target.
Patch 11.8
The new patch brings a lot of heavy content with Gwen's champion release and the Space Groove Skin Series. Get ready to wait for a few minutes longer from the usual patch. Log in now and check out these amazing new releases in "League of Legends!"
