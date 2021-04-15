2026 Flying Car Gets Hyped; Company Now Accepting $5,000 Deposit for High-Tech Aircraft

Startup company NFT is now accepting $5,000 deposits from people interested in making their flying car project--called Aska--a reality in 2026. The Aska is a revolutionary vehicle that can transform itself into an aircraft that people can use to go from one place to the other without going to the airport and initiating takeoff.

Flying Cars Possible With Aska

Cnet reported that the Silicon Valley startup company promises to make flying cars possible with its Aska project. NFT opened its showroom on Thursday for its innovative design of the flying car and now accepts $5,000 deposits.

The deposits are fully refundable if ever people change their mind, but they will be a part of the company's stock and a shareholder. People investing in the startup company will have meetings every three to six months and will have a place on the line to get the planned 1,500 limited-edition model of the Aska.

The Aska (Flying Bird in Japanese) features folding wings with a 50-foot wingspan for each branch, has a 150mph top speed, a 250-mile range, six propellers powered by six batteries, and two gas motors to keep the batteries charged. The flying bird can drive to conventional roads to and from take-off and landing sites. It is the size of a standard SUV that can fit up to four passengers.

According to TechCrunch, Aska could have a 2026 launch. If the company has papers for its safety regulations and traffic control in check, as well as the seal of approval from the masses, then it can take the skies and the road five years from now on.

NFT co-founders Guy Kaplinsky and Maki Kaplinsky told the publication that Aska will change how people will travel. Guy Kaplinsky stated that the flying car would change the city's dynamic as the aerial vehicle will redefine the suburbs and rural areas. He added that the flying car will transition wealth into outlying areas and assures that people in the suburbs will take an interest in the hybrid vehicle.

Guy also stated that while Aska can propel like an airplane, people may reconsider going to the airport and trying to lift off from the flying car. Instead, drivers could find an open space to spread the flying car's propellers and initiate a lift-off point from there as the vehicle is capable of vertical lifting like a helicopter. Kaplinsky added that a conventional take-off uses more fuel than vertical liftoff, and people might lean on this more, as it is convenient for them and much more fuel-sufficient.

How to Order Aska from NFT?

STUPIDDOPE reported that Aska from NFT is now available for pre-orders for a hefty price of $789,000 from the company's website askafly.com. A $5,000 deposit will still be needed to have a position on the pre-order list. The deposit will be held in an escrow account and is fully refundable if investors change their minds or if something could happen in the near future.

The $5,000 deposit will include a VIP service and a Pilot License Training, Customized interior/exterior design, and a Personalized license plate.



