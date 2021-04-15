Oppo Reno6 Leaked Specs Reveals Bigger Battery, New Chipset [RUMOR]

Oppo Reno6 leaked specs from leakster Digital Chat Station are making the rounds on the Internet, hyping up the approaching release of the rightful successor to the Reno5.

The latest leak adds to last month's GSM Arena report on the sighting of certain Oppo PEPM00 screenshots which are associated with the Oppo Reno6.

GizChina's report mentioned that the Oppo Reno6 will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080p screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Reno5's successor also features a punch hole located on the top left of the display, which carries the smartphone's 32-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

Complementing the front camera is a 64-megapixel main camera on the back of the Oppo Reno6, along with three sensors, one of which is an ultra-wide-angle camera. No further details were provided for the other sensors.

The Oppo Reno6 carries a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology, a step up from the 4350mAh battery of the preceding Oppo Reno5.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno6 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC which is expected to offer better performance than Oppo Reno5's Dimensity 1000+.

A system-on-chip, the Dimensity 1200 houses a 3GHz ARM Cortex A78 core, coupled with three 2.6GHz ARM Cortex A78 cores. The SoC also packs four 2GHz ARM Cortex A55 cores for power efficiency.

Oppo complements the powerful chip of the Reno6 with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Software-wise, the new phone might run on Android 11 OS with Oppo's very own ColorOS customization.

The Oppo Reno6 release date details remain scarce at the moment, but 91mobiles predicts that it might launch sometime around June in its native China.

Oppo Reno6 vs. Oppo Reno5

The Reno6 is set to become the latest addition to Oppo's array of 5G smartphones such as the Reno5. The current Reno model was announced in December 2020 and began shipping in January this year, as per GSM Arena spec sheet.

One might complain about the relatively short launch gap between Oppo Reno5's release and Oppo Reno6's possible June launch, but a six-month product cycle is pretty common these days, particularly when talking about smartphones.

On paper, the Reno5 shares similarities with the upcoming Reno6, based on the leaked specifications, such as having a 32-megapixel front camera, 64-megapixel back camera, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Like the Reno6, the Reno5's display features a 2400 x 1080p screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, though it is a bit smaller at 6.43 inches and uses an OLED panel.

Reno5 runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 interface, which is also expected to appear on the Reno6. 4K video recording is also possible with the Reno5. Being equipped with a more powerful chip than that of the Reno5, it's not hard to imagine Reno6 doing 4K video recording as well.

Other features of the Oppo Reno5 include a dual-SIM slot, Corning Gorilla Glass screen protection, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB-C connectivity--all of which are already quite comon among today's Android smartphones, so fans could expect to see these features on the Reno6.

