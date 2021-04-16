Huawei 6G Technology in the Works: Launch Year and What Does 6G Mean?

Huawei 6G technology, the successor to the incumbent 5G mobile network standard, is anticipated to roll out by around 2030. This is confirmed by Huawei's Rotating Chairman Eric Xu during a global analyst conference led by the Chinese technology giant, according to a PC Mag report.

Huawei 6G, however, is still undefined at this moment, but Xu added that the next generation mobile technology will make an impact on consumers and businesses, the way how the company is leveraging on 5G and the preceding 4G technology.

The Huawei executive further explained that the company is currently working to make a clear definition of 6G's key specifications. He added that Huawei might publish a 6G white paper in the near future.

Xu expounded that 6G development will rely on the possible applications or use scenarios that could make the most out of the new technology. He recommended that Huawei and other industry leaders should present a compelling use case for 6G or it will not necessarily launch in the coming years.

With that being said, it is still too early to imagine that the Chinese company is already working on a Huawei 6G phone.

6G Research Initiatives Begin

The Chinese government, meanwhile, has started conducting research about the 6G technology, the RCR Wireless website reports.

Chinese state media reported that research institutes and government agencies had preliminary meetings with the goal of forming a national research and development group specializing in 6G.

China's Ministry of Science and Technology announced its plan to create two working 6G research groups.

Earlier this week, the German government revealed its plan to finance 700 million euros ($833 million) for 6G research by 2025. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) will kick off the country's initial 6G research initiative this week.

6G vs 5G technology

6G technology is expected to deliver tremendous speeds 50x faster than the current 5G technology, promising to offer superior connection density, mobility, peak rate, spectrum efficiency, and traffic density, as per CGTN.

Tsinghua University's School of Information Deputy Dean Cui Baoguo predicted that 6G networks could hit a peak data rate of up to 1,000Gbps (gigabits per second) with a latency of less than 100 microseconds.

Experts foresee that 6G will usher in a fully connected world with the help of satellite communication integration.

6G will also address wireless connection issues involving high-speed movement, a problem observed with 5G technology. This means that 6G will allow people to conveniently travel not only high-speed trains but also by air.

5G has just started

5G technology has just started rolling out in many parts of the globe, alongside with the launches of 5G smartphone models from different brands.

Huawei's official website reported that in China, the number of users subscribed to 5G service is still smaller compared to the number of subscribers connected to other mobile network technologies.

China Mobile, for example, which has 942 million subscribers, has only 165 million subscribers who are using 5G. The same goes for China Telecom (86.5 million out of 351 million) and China Unicom (70.83 million out of 306 million).

These numbers explicitly show that the majority of users in China alone are still relying on the 4G network.

