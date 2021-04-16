Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Images Leaked: New Design, Improved Connectivity Features Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 images have been leaked online by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), providing more details about the upcoming laptop's connectivity ports, according to Gadgets 360.

Galaxy Book Pro 360's leaked renders reveal that the convertible laptop has a pair of USB Type-C connectors, along with one USB Type-A port and an HDMI terminal for display output.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 rumors first appeared online back in January of this year when Sammobile reported on Samsung receiving certification from Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), the organization that oversees Bluetooth standards development and Bluetooth technology licensing.

The said laptop will feature Bluetooth 5.1, according to the certification documents, and will have a variant that supports 5G wireless technology and Wi-Fi.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specs

As its name and leaked images suggest, Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro sports a convertible form factor that allows it to transform from a typical laptop into a 2-in-1 laptop, complete with a full-sized keyboard, number pad and a spacious trackpad.

Galaxy Book Pro 360's hinge enables users to position it into a stand or tent mode, or a tablet. An exclusive story published by Sammobile in February confirmed that the device will feature a touchscreen display with S Pen support, available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch OLED screen sizes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 specs sheet also lists down 11th Generation Intel Core i3, Intel Core i5, and Intel Core i7 as processor options, coupled with Intel Iris XE GPU for graphics as expected. Discrete graphics in the form of NVIDIA GeForce MX 450 will be offered as an option as well.

Also, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will come with DDR4 RAM and solid state drive (SSD) storage to ensure optimal performance while running on the latest Microsoft Windows operating system (OS).

Proprietary Samsung features will be supported such as Link to Windows, Samsung DeX, Samsung Notes, Second Screen, Smart Switch and SmartThings, which were introduced to Samsung Galaxy Note smartphones as well.

Apart from the USB and HDMI ports, Samsung's convertible laptop will also have a Thunderbolt 4 port. The versatile interface technology supports not only blistering data transfer but also connectivity to high-resolution 4K displays.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 leaked images show that it has a silver exterior, which partially reminds us of the Apple MacBook's design.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 release date remains unclear until now, but with the Korean technology giant's recent announcement of its third Galaxy Unpacked event this 2021 happening on April 28 (as per a CNET report), fans couldn't help but assume that the company will unveil the new laptop along with other niceties.

Apart from the Galaxy Book Pro 360, another mobile PC that Samsung might unveil at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is the Galaxy Book Pro.

Unlike its convertible sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features a traditional laptop form factor. Other than that, the two notebook PCs share similarities in terms of specifications.

Samsung's possible introduction of new notebooks would be timely, considering that many people who are compelled to work and learn from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic might need to upgrade their old laptops.

