Intel 'Rocket Lake' Chip Review: Delidded Core i7-11700K Shows Massive Chip!

Although Intel has not yet revealed its upcoming 11th-generation core processor--the Core i7-11700K or Rocket Lake chip--for desktops to the mass media, an enthusiast overclocker has managed to get information regarding the chipset.

The unofficial Rocket Lake processor is seen sporting a massive chip. The image was taken by the overclocker from German retailers who were selling the processors early.

11th-Gen Core i7 Rocket Lake Processor Is Big!

According to PCWorld, a photo is shown about Intel's 11th-generation Rocket Lake chipset that tells it has huge dimensions. The image was shared by a German overclocker named MoeBen on his Twitter account and Overclock.net forums.

Also, Hardwarluxx.de's Andreas Schilling got his hands with one of the Rocket Lake processors and managed to measure the chipset's dimensions. He estimated that its area is about 270 square mm.

According to Tomshardware, the die size of the Rocket Lake makes the chipset pop and is the main thing PC enthusiasts are fancied about. In comparison, the company's Core i7-11700K chipset's die size is both taller and wider than previous-generation Intel processors such as the 10-core Core i9-10900K. Moreover, the new CPU uses a slightly different packaging with resistors placed differently.

Based on Intel's LGA115x/1200 packaging (38 mm x 38 mm), the estimated Rocket Lake die size is about 11.8mm x 24.6mm, or 290.3mm. Such a large die area put the Rocket Lake into Interl's LCC high-end desktops and server processors.

Meanwhile, Wccftech reported that many people put too much focus on the Core i9-11900K flagship processor. However, this new information about the Rocket Lake Core i7-11700K has been groundbreaking in that it almost makes the two processors function alike.

The only major difference between the processors is the frequencies and the integrated memory controller. Additionally, Thermal Velocity Boost is a feature exclusive to the Core i9 chipset. The publication also noted that it has tested out the Rocket Lake Core i7-11700K, and it turns out that the chipset did not survive the process of delidding and has been rendered unusable.

Essentially, Rocket Lake uses CPU and GPU IP designed for Intel's 10 nm SuperFin process technology. Yet, since this is made using the company's 114 nm nodes, it is only natural that the said IP consumes more silicon area.

Core i7 Rocket Lake Processor Features

The upcoming Rocket Lake Core i7-11700K features an 8-core, 16-thread processor based on Intel's 14nm process. It also sports a 3.6 GHz clock speed and a boost clock of 5.0 GHz with a 16MB cache and a TDP of 125W. Both Rocket Lake models, Core i9 and Core i7, will be released on March 30.



