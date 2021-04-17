Ferrari Electric Vehicle Gets Official Release Date: Specs, Rumors and Updates

With the rise of electric-powered vehicles in the market recently, several techs and car manufacturers are entering the scene. There is now news confirming that Ferrari will engage in the EV scene with their upcoming product in 2025.

Ferrari Electric Vehicle Now Coming in 2025

According to Yahoo Finance, Ferrari Chairman John Elkman has confirmed the development during an annual company meeting. Elkman stated that the company is planning to move into the EV market in 2025 as they continue their efforts in its electrification process in a disciplined manner.

Elkman added that Ferrari's upcoming E-car will be everything fans and consumers have dreamt of, especially as its engineers and designers at Maranello work hard to achieve the landmark feat in the history of car manufacturing.

Ferrari also mentioned their SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider as one of the company's first hybrid cars in the publication's report. It is currently working on improving their design that have high range between comfort and sportiness. On the other hand, the company is looking to adopt features from self-driving cars into their GT lineup to respond to modern car development and customer preference.

This comes as a surprise from the Italian manufacturer, as its previous plan to release an electric vehicle was expected to come later in this decade.

For what it's worth, it has been previously reported that Ferrari never intended to make a fully-EV sportscar or be the first car manufacturer to build one.

According to Car and Driver, Ferrari initially hoped that an all-electric vehicle could be produced in 2022 but realized that it is not impossible. However, the italian company pushed the 2022 date into the next several years to rework the mishaps of its electric-battery powertrain.

The publication reported that former Ferrari CEO Louise Camilleri told reporters in Maranello in 2019 that the upcoming EV will be based on a GT platform. However, back then, the company was focused on hybridization. Camilleri added that there were still some problems in terms of how the company would integrate recharging speeds to make the all-electric car possible, but that they would come up with a solution by 2025.

Ferrari's EV Could be SUV

With former CEO Louis Camilleri stating that their EV could be based on the GT, it seems that there is still a possibility that a Ferrari EV could be an SUV. Motor Authority reported in 2020 that the automakers were working on two SUV lineups to feature an all-electric powered powertrain.

Ferrari's first SUV, the Purosangue, has been designed to fit an electric battery, and the company will launch them as the F244 and F245 in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The publication expressed belief that the all-new electric Purosangue will feature an electric engine with 610 horsepower and an 80kWh of battery capacity. The upcoming electric SUV could also feature five seats due to its central driveshaft tunnel being irrelevant.

The publication also noted that the Ferrari Purosangue SUVs could have a hybrid model that features a V-12 engine with 800 horsepower with a V-8 electric motor. However, it is still early to speculate on what Ferrari might do with its EV, but the company did state that it will be a car the fans have dreamt of.

