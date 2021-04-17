Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab Leak Hypes Up Triple-Folding Tablet: Specs, Possible Release Date Revealed

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab leak surfaced online anew when tipster Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh) posted on Twitter about the rumored tri-fold tablet, Techradar reported.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab, as a triple-folding tablet, has been previously leaked online some time in December 2020. It came after a tweet from leaker Tron (@cozyplanes), per Gizmo China.

This 2021, the South Korean tech giant is set to roll out more folding smartphones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Lite Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lite variants might also join the big reveal later this year.

Apart from foldable smartphones, Tron also hinted at the possible launch of a transparent display phone this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab Features

As a triple-foldable tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab is rumored to be a mobile device with a display divided by two hinges, acording to Gizmo China.

Xiaomi and TCL teased their respective triple-folding smartphone concepts through renders and a prototype back in 2019. Samsung might adopt a design based on what the two Chinese manufacturers presented for the Galaxy Z Fold Tab.

In fact, TCL recently introduced the Fold N' Roll, another design concept of a tri-fold mobile device.

Should the Galaxy Z Fold Tab be similar to the Fold N' Roll, it means that the new Samsung device would be a smartphone that could transform into a phablet or a tablet as you unfold it.

Read Also: TCL Fold N' Roll Teased as 3-in-1 Gadget--Dragonhinge Technology, Specs and Other Features

Apart from the triple-folding feature, the Galaxy Z Fold Tab might support the use of Samsung's hybrid S Pen.

Details about the new S Pen remain scarce at the moment. Apart from that, it is anticipated to launch along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, connects via Bluetooth, and it will be different from the past S Pen models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab will also brandish an ultrathin glass (UTG) better than the one found on current Samsung folding smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 2's successor, is also expected to integrate the new glass material like the upcoming tablet.

Other than these speculations, details about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab specs, such as display size, processor, cameras, storage, and connectivity, are not yet available on the Internet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab Release Date

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab release date might occur following the official launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as per Yogesh's tweet.

He added that the Galaxy Z Fold Tab might appear as a teaser during the launch of the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold, which could happen some time in August this year.

Samsung might start shipping the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 during the first quarter of 2022, a year when more rollable and scrollable mobile devices are set to launch, as per Tron's tweet.

One of these supposed rollable smartphones was from LG. The Korean tech giant, however, eventually decided to close its mobile business, so that one has no chance of seeing the light of day.

Related Story: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Specs and Price: How to Get $100 Discount or More!