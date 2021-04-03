Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Specs and Price: How to Get $100 Discount or More!

Samsung has good news for its fold fanatics, as it cut the starting price of its Galaxy Z Fold2 5G to $200, making it a $1,800 device.

Those who want to buy the phone can also use referral code from someone who already has the phone, as entering the valid code will automatically save them another $100. They also have a Trade-In program to avail more discounts for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Price: Now $1,800!

According to The Verge, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G's lower price point is available for the unlocked version and the carrier versions of the device from Verizon and AT&T. The company is also giving buyers a comprehensive 100-day return policy for the device if customers notice any defects or the foldable phone may have a significant incident such as in the previous iterations. However, the publication wrote that the company has shown confidence in this wave of foldable smartphones.

Along with the $200 starter cut-off price, Samsung also introduces a referral program for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G future owners. If someone has already owned the Z Fold2 5G and have sold someone else on buying it, they can give them a referral code that can save them $100 off their purchase and earn the owner $100 in credit.

Engadget shared that Samsung plans to push on the foldable market this year with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. Offering discounts is a good start for the company to promote the foldable phone to potential buyers. Meanwhile, the tech giant is also starting a pre-order for its SmartTag+, a Bluetooth tracker for small and unnoticed things in the house such as car keys, pocket knife and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G offers a unique experience to its users, as it turns the phone into a mini-tablet with a single move. The display screen features a 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution display of 1768 x 2208 pixels and Cover display: 6.23", Super AMOLED, 816 x2260 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G sports a Li-Po non-removable 4,500mAh battery that has fast-charging capabilities to over 25W and an 11W of wireless charging, plus "Reverse Wireless Charging" with 4.5W. The device comes with a Fingerprint sensor mounted on the side and comes in two colors: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G and has two variants: 12GB of RAM with 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. There is no dedicated microSD slot here. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G runs on Android 10 + One UI 2.5 and features an Octa-core (1x3.09 Ghz Kryo 585 + 3x2.42 Ghz Kryo 585 + 4x1.8 Ghz Kryo 585, and a GPU with Adreno 650.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G features a triple camera setup with a 12MP wide shooter, a 12MP Telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens with LED flash-enabled, HD and Panorama shots. The cameras on this foldable Samsung device can record 4K videos for up to 60fps. The selfie camera, on the other hand, has a 10MP wide camera that can also shot 4K videos for up to 60fps, as GSMArena reported.

