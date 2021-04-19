New iMac Leak Reveals New Colors, Redesign: Narrower Sides, Bigger Model Teased

In the upcoming Spring Loaded Apple event, there are rumors that the company will unveil its multi-colored iMacs for its latest version.

The various hues are a callback to when Apple first released its G3 iMacs in 1998. Other than that, the iMac 2021 will have new designs and more.

Possible iMac 2021 Reveal at Apple Spring Loaded Event

According to Tom's Guide, a well-known Apple leaker named Lovetodream posted on Twitter that the iMac 2021 will have different colors. The leaker posted an Apple retro logo with the colorful lineup of G3 iMacs. The available colors from the G3 iMacs were Pink, Blue, Yellow Purple and Green.

Lovetodream also stated that the desktop would have two versions, with one being bigger than the current 27-inch model, while the 21.5-inch desktop will have an upgraded 24-inch display.

iMac的屏幕真大 比最大的还大 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 3, 2021

The publication expressed belief that Apple could extend the screen size of the iMac 2021 since it currently features thick bezels with a large chin by not increasing the footprint of the device itself. It noted that the tech giant has done this before with the iPhone 12 mini having a larger screen than the iPhone SE.

The company could use that inspiration in bringing thinner bezels and narrow sides for the new iMac as the desktop is rumored to have a unique design based on the Pro Display XDR, which has a flat back and reduced borders.

According to Forbes, the upcoming iMac 2021 will ditch Intel and be powered by Apple Silicon's M1 chipset, found in the new versions of Mac Mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro launched in October 2020. It furthered that the new iMac will have the same power as the Mini, given that the numbers the chip was putting out in the smaller form factor.

Apple Pencil 3, iOS 14.5 in Spring Loaded Apple Event

9to5Mac reported that the Apple Pencil 3 might be unveiled in the upcoming Apple event. Rumors suggested that the device may come with a similar second-generation design, along with the return of the glossy paint job. It is most likely that the Apple Pencil 3 will have improved specs like new gestures, as well as higher precision in writing and drawing as mini-LEDs are presumed to be integrated into the iPad 2021.

Besides that, the Apple event might launch an iPhone 12 MagSafe case with new colors, such as Pistachio, Capri Blue, Cantaloupe, and Amethyst. Some cases leaked with a darker yellow, a burnt orange hue, and a light blueish purple resembling a periwinkle.

MSN added that the event will launch Apple's iOS 14.5, a significant software update, that will be offering a new emoji feature, as well as a way to integrate an unlocking feature for the iPhone using Apple Watch. There will also be more privacy security settings from its users.

The Apple Loaded event could also introduce a new device called AirTags that are trackers used for locating small items like car keys, wallets, and phones. The tracker uses the "Find My" app on the iPhone's features.

Where to Watch the Apple Spring Loaded Event?

According to MSN, viewers can catch Apple's Spring Loaded event on April 20, 2021 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, and on April 21, 2021, at 3 AM AEST on Apple.com.

