Reddit Talk Goes Official: Features, Similarities and Differences of New Audio Platform to Clubhouse App

Reddit Talk, a new feature similar to the Clubhouse App, was just unveiled. The social news aggregator site announced the app through a blog post as a sneak preview for now.

Reddit has been exploring the social audio space, just like social media giants Facebook and Twitter, thanks to the success of Clubhouse.

Clubhouse app allows users to meet, speak and discuss ideas--all the participants can do is talk. Users of the app can also create and join rooms, so they can chat with others in a way similar to a conference call, but minus visual content like photos, videos or even written words.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg used Clubhouse to audio stream and host live talks in a way similar to live podcasts.

The Clubhouse App's success inspired the creation of Twitter Spaces, which have already been available to select Twitter users for beta testing. Beta testers can host and take part in live audio conversations happening in chat rooms identified as "Spaces," according to Hootsuite.

With the Clubhouse app skyrocketing to popularity, social media platforms have started developing their products focusing on audio experiences, and this led Reddit to launch Reddit Talk.

How to Use Reddit Talk

Reddit is encouraging users to employ Reddit Talk as a platform where they can spark discussions through community feedback sessions, lectures, Q&As, or sports-radio-style engagements.

Reddit Talk proposes that live audio talk as a fun and useful way to have conversations and communicate with communities, just as how written words, still images, videos, and livestreams effectively engage people.

Reddit also expressed through the blog announcement their desire to give communities a new way to converse with each other via Reddit Talk.

For now, only moderators in subreddits can start a Reddit Talk, but any Redditor can already engage with a Talk by listening to it and reacting to it through emojis.

Reddit Talk listeners can also raise their hand so that the host can let them speak and invite trusted speakers to join as a talk co-host. This means that Reddit Talk hosts have the power to moderate the discussion by means of muting or removing unwanted speakers.

Reddit Talk hosts will also have the ability to customize their space through background colors and emojis, while Redditors, in general, can change their avatar's appearance based on the mood and nature of the Talk.

How to Become a Reddit Talk Moderator?

Users who would want to try Reddit Talk can add themselves to Reddit's waitlist. Again, note that Reddit is still testing the waters for Reddit Talk.

The Reddit Talk Interest Form will ask you to provide your Reddit username, which means you have to become a registered member of the site.

Reddit waitlist form will also verify if you are a subreddit moderator or not, and ask you the Reddit you are moderating.

Lastly, Reddit Talk Interest Form will want you to indicate the reason why do you want to use Reddit Talk. You must also describe the live room you are planning to create with Reddit Talk.

