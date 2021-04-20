2022 Nissan GT-R Specs and Major Upgrades: Internal Tweaks, New Paint Scheme, Turbochargers Revealed!

The 2022 Nissan GT-R specs are now out, with the car manufacturer officially updating the lineup with the second model to carry its updated logo, according to DriveSpark.

The new Nissan logo was previously seen on the Nissan Ariya model.

The Nissan GT-R Nismo for 2022 sports a new bespoke Stealth Grey paint scheme that takes inspiration from the tarmac design of various race tracks where the GT-R made a milestone.

One of these race tracks, for example, is the Japanese Circuit Tsukuba where the Nissan GT-R achieved its highest lap time record.

2022 Nissan GT-R Nismo Specs and Upgrades

Under the hood, the all-new Nissan GT-R Nismo comes with the same 3.8-liter VC VR38DETT engine but with new turbochargers that are also found inside the GT-3 race car, per DriveSpark.

Coupled with new uprated internals, the new turbochargers deliver up to 600bhp (brake horsepower) engine power.

The internal tweaks for the new Nissan car also include high-precision balanced parts comprising of connecting rods, crank pulley, crankshaft, flywheel, piston rings, and valve springs.

With these components, Nissan engineers have made sure that the 2022 GT-R Nismo will deliver quicker revs and turbo spooling.

The new GT-R Nismo, however, comes with a braking system similar to that of its predecessor: 390mm at the rear and 410mm at the front.

GT-R Nismo's updates are minimal in general, but Nissan engineers have already explained this approach as part of the Japanese "kaizen" philosophy.

Kaizen philosophy applied to the new GT-R Nismo results in minimal changes that are difficult to notice, especially for a person who has an untrained eye.

These minute changes, however, are actually intended to achieve significant overall improvements.

In another application of the kaizen approach in the Nissan GT-R Nismo, engineers decided not to apply paint to the carbon fiber bonnet to cut 100 grams from the car's overall weight.

2022 Nissan GT-R Nismo McDonald's Happy Meal Toy

Meanwhile, in the news posted by Car Advice, Nissan and McDonald's Japan collaborated to introduce a new toy as a way to celebrate the launch of the 2022 Nissan GT-R Nismo edition.

The 2022 Nissan GT-R Nismo Happy Meal toy comes bundled with the McDonald's kiddie meal as part of the model's launch.

The McDonald's-themed diecast toy is available in two variants: one is a supercar clad in a chrome gold paint job with the McDonald's script appearing over its rear wing, while the other is consistent with the original color scheme of the 2022 GT-R Nismo in a stealth grey paint job.

Other than these variations, the two models sport the same physique and mechanism. The Happy Meal miniature supercar toys will be used as a marketing tool to promote the 2022 Nissan GT-R Nismo model.

McDonald's promotion of the toy will start on April 30. As expected, it will be on offer for a limited period only.

So to those who have friends in Japan and will be staying there until next month, give them a shout-out and have them grab the Nissan and McDonald's limited-time offer for you!

