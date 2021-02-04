Pokemon McDonald's Happy Meal Collab Likely Once Again, Leaks Suggest

Pokemon has collaborated with tons of companies to create and manufacture toys featuring characters and elements from the renowned media franchise itself. And today, Pokemon cards as well as other Pokemon toys will be returning to be featured in McDonald's Happy Meal according to leaks circulating online.

Gamesradar+ has reported the news about the leaks which came from the official Twitter account of PokeJungle. A tweet that was posted showed what could it seem a handful of Pokemon cards. There were four cards all in all and it was rumored that those would appear and be available in every McDonald's Happy Meal.

The Happy Meal in Collaboration with Pokemon's 25th Anniversary

Although there is still no news on whether it would be just for the US McDonalds branches or could somehow be available on the other branches of the global food chain. Yet the upcoming Pokemon card set for the Happy Meal is being reported to be inclined on the 25th anniversary celebration of the Japan originated media franchise, wherein it would eventually feature Pokemon from every region available in the video game and anime series in the long run.

As seen from the photo itself, it presented various starter Pokemon from almost all the regions of the media franchise. Starter Pokemon vary from the Fire, Water, and Grass-types but it applies every time there would be a new region that would be introduced. As calculated, there could be at around 25 Pokemon in the image of the rumored Happy Meal from McDonalds.

Long Line of Pokemon-themed Toys from Food Chains

Eat This has listed that in 2019, the fast-food chain also featured various Pokemon cards and toys, including cards illustrating the flagship Pokemon Pikachu, as well as the likes of Lapras, Eevee, and many more. The were also Poke Ball launchers where it came with a disc that showed a certain Pokemon in it. It could also be used to some sort of Rock, Paper, Scissors style of game.

Yet McDonalds was not the only one who manufactured and released toys themed with the renowned worldwide media franchise sensation. Also, in 2019, famous food chain Burger King also released their own spin on the toys they created featuring the Pokemon franchise. It was a part of promoting then soon to be showed in cinemas film "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu."

There were six Pokemon toy figurines which depicted six different Pokemon that eventually appeared in the movie itself. It included, of course, Pikachu, the legendary Pokemon Mewtwo, Psyduck, Bulbasaur, Loudred, and Arcanine. Their signature Burger King crowns also printed the image of Detective Pikachu who was the star of the film and was voiced by Ryan Reynolds.

The leaked images of the so-called upcoming Pokemon toys from the Happy Meal are still not confirmed by either party involved. Neither Nintendo nor McDonalds issued a statement on whether the leaks were true and official. But by doing so it could somehow bring nostalgia to some especially those who are avid fans of the Pokemon franchise ever since, as well as those who are McDonald's and Happy Meal strikers.

