Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition Top Speed, Specs and More: New Car Boasts 819 Horsepower, New Exterior Design!

The Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition, successor to the F12 model, is making the rounds online as its official launch approaches on May 5.

Ferrari has released some photos and provided a glimpse of Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition specs prior to the launch date, as Motor1's story shows.

Rumored to be named as Versione Speciale (VS or "special version" in English), the Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition top speed could go beyond 211mph (miles per hour) or 340kph (kilometers per hour)--the peak speed of a standard model.

On the outside, the Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition sports a silver exterior with a yellow stripe accent and is fully clad in carbon fiber which makes it lighter than the Ferrari 812 Superfast standard version that weighs 3,362lb (1,525kg).

Other possible colors of the new model are still unknown. The standard model, meanwhile, is currently available in seven stunning colors, namely Bianco Avus (white), Blue Pozzi, Giallo Modena (yellow), Nero (black), Rosso Corsa, Rosso Mugello and Rosso Scuderia (red variants).

It also comes with a unique aero kit packed with vortex generators in a rear window replacement made of aluminum to improve downforce.

Interior-wise, the new version looks the same as the standard version, and it also uses carbon fiber--including the light door panels.

Overall, the Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition looks more aggressive yet elegant than its standard sibling, making it an apt model which Ferrari's Prancing Horse logo embodies.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition Top Speed, Specs and More

Under the hood, the Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition specs include a naturally aspirated 6.5L (liter) V12 engine. Naturally aspirated means that air comes into the engine according to atmospheric pressure without the help of a supercharger or a turbocharger, according to Car and Driver's report.

Equipped with such an engine, the Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition boasts up to 819hp (horsepower) and revs up to 9500rpm (revolutions per minute).

These figures step up from what a standard Ferrari 812 Superfast can deliver, which are up to 789hp and 9000rpm. The standard version can also accelerate from 0 to 62mph (100kph) in 2.9 seconds and 0 to 124mph (200kph) in 7.9 seconds.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition's horsepower, however, is still lower than how much the V12 engine full power of 830hp. Other Ferrari models, such as the LaFerrari and the SF90 Stradale, are still more powerful than the VS.

Torque remains undisclosed at the moment, but motoring analysts at Motor1 are anticipating it to outdo the standard model's 530lbf (pound-force foot) or 718nm (Newton-meter) at 7,000rpm.

Despite the expected statistical improvements, the Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition and the Ferrari 812 Superfast standard model integrate the same four-wheel, rear-axle steering system.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition will debut Ferrari's seventh generation of the Side Slip Control (SSC) stability and traction control system.

As was announced by the supercar maker, the Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition launch date is already confirmed, but shipping details and production number, as well as the official name, are still unknown at the moment.

