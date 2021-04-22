Luis Smith Tech

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Solar Panel-Powerwall Bundle: Release Date, Price and More

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Solar Panel-Powerwall Bundle: Release Date, Price and More
Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that Tesla's Solar panels and Solar Roof will be sold as a bundle with its Powerwall battery. Photo : Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that Tesla's Solar panels and Solar Roof will be sold as a bundle with its Powerwall battery.

Interestingly, the new policy was announced just hours after Musk responded to a tweet from Ark Investment Management's director of research Brett Winton, who had complained about how his Tesla Solar Panels have not produced any electricity since installation.

Tesla Solar Panels-Powerwall Bundle

In his post, Musk explained the reasoning behind the decision to sell the products as a bundle, noting that the Powerwall 2's peak and steady power capabilities are "better than advertised." Furthermore, the company now has several operational data to "unlock higher capabilities for free via software updates" starting in May.

Musk added that contingent on production, the increase of power might be higher than 50 percent at an ambient temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

Over at Twitter, fans expressed mixed feelings on the announcement from the Tesla CEO.

Electrek reported that purchasers can still order the Powerwall without the Solar panels and the roofs last month and vice versa. But now, the company is making it a bundle. This change will affect both Tesla's Solar Panels (which sit on top of an existing roof), and Solar Roof (which replaces a home's existing roof slats).

Read Also: Elon Musk Goes Viral on Twitter--Neuralink Brain Chips Article Launched a Thousand Memes and Questions

For what it's worth, Musk also stated that the Powerwall will now be the sole power source of the company's Solar panels and roof, enabling "super simple" installation and "seamless whole house backup during utility dropouts."

According to Bloomberg Quint, Cathie Wood of ARK Investment predicted that Tesla stocks could potentially increase to $3,000 by 2025, and with the moves the company is making, that is not far from reality. After all, Tesla is venturing into various areas such as the auto industry with its electic vehicles lineup.

Where to Buy Tesla Powerwall and Solar Panels

For those interested in buying Tesla's Powerwall with Solar panels and roofs, visit their website to know more. Getting the Powerwall will cost $7,000.

While Elon Musk has been known for its fully battery-powered cars, he has also been busy with his other projects in the business, like his SpaceX program that aims to launch satellites around Earth to provide better internet connection. Musk also wants to inhabit Mars for his SpaceX program. He is also a supporter of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which had recently seen its value rise like other cryptocurrencies like Bitcon and Ethereum.

Related Article: Tesla Autopilot Crash Explained: Elon Musk Denies FSD Issue in Fatal Accident, Reveals Data Logs

© 2017 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Tags elon musk Tesla Solar Panel Tesla Powerwall 2

Trending News

Adertisement

More from iTechPost