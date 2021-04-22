Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Solar Panel-Powerwall Bundle: Release Date, Price and More

Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that Tesla's Solar panels and Solar Roof will be sold as a bundle with its Powerwall battery.

Interestingly, the new policy was announced just hours after Musk responded to a tweet from Ark Investment Management's director of research Brett Winton, who had complained about how his Tesla Solar Panels have not produced any electricity since installation.

I have solar.



Installed by Tesla since January.



Hasn't generated a single watt-hour.



Waiting for utility to approve the connection. — Brett Winton (@wintonARK) April 21, 2021

Did you buy a Powerwall? Utility permission is required for flowing electricity back to grid, but usually not if stored in our battery. This also enables 24/7 electricity security for your home.



Utility permission is still needed for when Powerwall is full & can stabilize grid. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2021

Tesla Solar Panels-Powerwall Bundle

Starting next week, Tesla Solar Panels & Solar Roof will only be sold as an integrated product *with* Tesla Powerwall battery — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2021

In his post, Musk explained the reasoning behind the decision to sell the products as a bundle, noting that the Powerwall 2's peak and steady power capabilities are "better than advertised." Furthermore, the company now has several operational data to "unlock higher capabilities for free via software updates" starting in May.

Musk added that contingent on production, the increase of power might be higher than 50 percent at an ambient temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

Powerwall 2 peak & steady power capability is better than advertised.



Now that we have lots of operational data, Tesla can unlock higher capabilities for free via software update next month.



Depending on production date, power increase power may be >50% at 30C ambient temp. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2021

Over at Twitter, fans expressed mixed feelings on the announcement from the Tesla CEO.

Solar power is now ‘cheapest electricity in history’ and will overtake coal as the biggest source of energy by 2025. @elonmusk https://t.co/yOwxv460sn pic.twitter.com/BtcvcXatnK — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 22, 2021

Makes sense.



The previous solutions was a bit akin to a car sold without its battery.



Praise! — Pope of Muskanity💍 (@RationalEtienne) April 22, 2021

Seriously? You're going to sabotage your extremely competitive solar pricing by forcing the purchase of an additional product that, in many use cases, won't break even in its 10 year life? — Alex Venz (@PTPetra) April 22, 2021

Electrek reported that purchasers can still order the Powerwall without the Solar panels and the roofs last month and vice versa. But now, the company is making it a bundle. This change will affect both Tesla's Solar Panels (which sit on top of an existing roof), and Solar Roof (which replaces a home's existing roof slats).

For what it's worth, Musk also stated that the Powerwall will now be the sole power source of the company's Solar panels and roof, enabling "super simple" installation and "seamless whole house backup during utility dropouts."

Solar power will feed exclusively to Powerwall. Powerwall will interface only between utility meter & house main breaker panel, enabling super simple install & seamless whole house backup during utility dropouts. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2021

According to Bloomberg Quint, Cathie Wood of ARK Investment predicted that Tesla stocks could potentially increase to $3,000 by 2025, and with the moves the company is making, that is not far from reality. After all, Tesla is venturing into various areas such as the auto industry with its electic vehicles lineup.

Where to Buy Tesla Powerwall and Solar Panels

For those interested in buying Tesla's Powerwall with Solar panels and roofs, visit their website to know more. Getting the Powerwall will cost $7,000.

While Elon Musk has been known for its fully battery-powered cars, he has also been busy with his other projects in the business, like his SpaceX program that aims to launch satellites around Earth to provide better internet connection. Musk also wants to inhabit Mars for his SpaceX program. He is also a supporter of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which had recently seen its value rise like other cryptocurrencies like Bitcon and Ethereum.

