Will Apple Merge iPad and Mac Into One Device? Execs Deny Rumors, Teases New Improvements

The recent Apple Spring Loaded event witnessed the launch of a new iMac and iPad Pro, both of which are using the same M1 chip that was first introduced to MacBook laptops last year.

With the application of the Apple M1 chip being possible for both the Apple tablets and laptops, as well as desktop systems, rumors have been going the rounds on the Internet speculating that the tech giant might soon merge the iPad and Mac.

Apple executives Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak and Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus sat down with The Independent to talk about the speculations, as well as the new features of the 2021 iPad Pro, as per 9to5Mac.

Joswiak started by sharing his thoughts on the possible future of the iPad and the Mac, clarifying that Apple is not eliminating the two device categories and merge them into one, amid the belief of some consumers that the two conflict with one another as they now use the same chip.

Echoing Joswiak's statement, Ternus explained that the company is just making the Mac and iPad better, dispelling the idea of a possible iPad-Mac hybrid.

The Apple executive added that the company does not limit the capabilities of a particular device category just to prevent it from potentially threatening or killing another product.

The tech giant is pushing the boundaries to create the best Mac and the best iPad available to consumers then let them choose, according to him.

Ternus noted that many people own iPads and Macs at the same time, but they designate an Apple device to certain tasks.

Read Also: iPhone 13 Missing in Spring Loaded Event-Purple iPhone, New iMacs and AirTags Hyped Instead

2021 iPad Pro Specs and Features

Apple's latest iPad Pro model is powered by the M1 chip equipped with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, GSMArena noted.

Joswiak said that the M1 chip makes it possible for the iPad Pro to run even powerful apps, including those developed by Affinity and Adobe.

Buyers also have an option to choose between an iPad Pro with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display ($799) and an iPad Pro packed with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display ($1,099).

Ternus shared that Apple took it as a challenge to shrink the screen technology of the Apple Pro Display XDR monitor to a 12.9-inch size for the higher-end iPad Pro.

Apple had to create a new LED to cram 10,000 LEDs into the screen of the new iPad Pro, according to him.

iPad Pro comes in the following memory and internal storage configurations: the iPad Pro with 8GB RAM is available in 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB onboard storage options, whereas the iPad Pro 16GB variant is on offer in ample 1TB and 2TB storage options.

Imaging-wise, the iPad Pro comes with a camera system consisting of a 12-megapixel Wide camera with f1.8 aperture and a 10-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with f2.4 aperture. Magnification is up to two times optical zoom and up to five times digital zoom.

Related Story: Apple Spring Event 2021: New iPad Pro, AirTags Reveal and More-How to Watch Online