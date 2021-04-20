iPhone 13 Missing in Spring Loaded Event—Purple iPhone, New iMacs and AirTags Hyped Instead

iPhone 13 is missing in the Apple Spring Loaded Event, but the one-hour launch was truly jampacked with new revelations from the American tech giant as its title suggests, TechCrunch reported.

iPhone 13's predecessor, the iPhone 12 series, has added a new color option--purple--for the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models. The purple iPhone 12 variant is an addition to the current colors available in the market: black, blue, green, and white.

iMac Now Comes With M1 Chip

iMac update is among the biggest revelations in Apple's Spring Loaded Event. The new iMacs will carry the Apple M1 chipset and will be available in seven brilliant colors: blue, green, orange, pink, purple, and silver, as shown on Apple's official website.

First introduced to Apple laptops last year, the M1 system-on-chip (SoC) inside the latest iMac models will come in two configurations: 8-core CPU + 7-core GPU at $1,299 and 8-core + 8-core GPU at $1,499.

All variants of the new iMac model come with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display, a 1080p Full HD FaceTime web camera, 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), and two Thunderbolt connectors. The $1,499 version also includes two USB 3.0 ports.

Apple has started accepting iMac pre-orders on April 20. It will start shipping in late May.

AirTag Finally Official

Apple AirTag, which has been a subject of leaks and rumors during the past years, is now finally official, as per TechRadar's story.

AirTag is a small Apple accessory which you can use to track personal valuables like bags, wallets, and keys with the help of the Find My app.

Each AirTag is equipped with a built-in speaker that helps you track missing items. For personalization, you can have them engraved with texts and emojis for free when you order online.

AirTag comes with a user-replaceable battery, but it doesn't have an attachment loop similar to a key ring. Additional accessories for the AirTag will be sold soon.

Individual AirTag costs $29, while a pack of four sells for the price of $99. Apple will release the AirTag on April 30.

iPad Pro Gets Update

iPad Pro, which was also mentioned in some iPhone 13 rumors during the past months, now has confirmed specs with Apple including it in the recent launch.

The latest iPad Pro models come with Apple M1 SoC packed with an eight-core main processor (CPU) and an eight-core graphics processor (GPU).

iPad Pro is available in two flavors: the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will have a starting price of $1,099, while the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro will sell starting at $799.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina XDR display which offers 1,000 nits of fullscreen brightness level and can go up to 1,600 nits at its peak.

iPad Pro features Center Stage, which automatically keeps the user's face in the middle of the screen during a FaceTime call, even if the user is moving.

Apple will offer the iPad Pro in WiFi-only and Wi-Fi + 5G variants with up to 16GB RAM, up to 2TB of onboard storage, Thunderbolt, and USB-C port compliant with USB 4.0 standard.

