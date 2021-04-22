Apple AirTag Reviews Hype Up Precision Finding, Battery Life: How to Set Up and Other Features

Apple is adding a new product to its ecosystem wih AirTags, which is one extremely handy device.

For the extra-clumsy people who often forgets where they last placed their car keys, wallets or other items, Apple has developed a simple but effective solution. AirTag, which is a tracking device, was officially introduced on April 20.

Pre-orders open starting on April 23, so fans can buy a single AirTag at $29 or a pack of four at $99.

Apple AirTag Reviews

TechCrunch reported that the AirTags work as a Bluetooth beaconing device that announces its location to any nearby devices running on iOS 13 and above. The AirTag's Bluetooth range is around 40ft depending on local conditions and the signal it bounces off. AirTags announce its location by quiet pings or could be programmed to make a sound manually.

Within this testing range, the AirTag location beacon is highly accurate, down to the last few inches. A Tweet by @panzer showed this in his experiment. However, it does take about 30 seconds to lock the location from another room, and the AirTag can be foiled by obstructions like the walls of unflattering signal bounce.

The location beacon also fails to register walls and other barriers, so users have to make their way around it manually.

Right after its announcement, some influencers and media outlets who got a first hold of the AirTag to review tested it. Their reviews sound promising, with complements including a "smart" and "capable" piece of technology and efficient tracking abilities. Most notable is the Precision Finding feature that gives it an accurate estimate of the AirTag's distance.

Macrumors reported on the Precision Finding feature built-in a U1 chip and accelerometer inside the AirTag. This system runs with the ARKit and gyroscope from the iPhone that guides users to the nearby AirTag with an on-screen arrow. Only users with the U1 chip in their smartphone, such as iPhone 11 or newer, can use the AirTag Precision Finding system.

As CNN noted, meanwhile, Apple promises one-year battery life for the AirTags. However, the batter of AirTags is easy to replace since the battery can also be bought in local convenience stores.

How to Set Up

Like the Apple Watch or AirPods, AirTag is designed to link up with the iPhone in under a minute. First, put the AirTag next to the iPhone and it will automatically prompt the setup window. When registering, users will name the AirTag and sync it with their Apple ID. Be warned that you cannot share AirTags even in the iCloud Family Sharing Group. An AirTag is meant to be owned by one person.

After linking the AirTag, users can now use the Precision Finding system. To activate, use the "Find My" app, select "Find," and search for the registered AirTag's name. The app will automatically act as a GPS, with an arrow pointing to the object's location and the distance signified in the lower-left corner of the screen. With VoiceOver, you can command Siri to do the searching, and Siri will read aloud the directions when finding the AirTag.



