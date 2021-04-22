Google Pay Spring Challenge Extended! Here's How You Can Join and Earn the $30 Reward

Google Pay Spring Challenge is extended until 11:59 PM PST of May 3, giving users based in the United States more chance to earn the $30 reward, as the XDA-Developers forum shared.

Google kicked off the Spring Challenge on April 12 and initially set its closing date to April 22. The challenge requires Google Pay users to do certain tasks in the challenge to earn up to five stamps to receive $30 in their Google Pay balance.

The search engine and tech company launched a revamped Google Pay app on November 18 last year-- along with a new design and rewards offers--to replace the old Google Pay app, according to another XDA-Developers' story. As part of promoting the new one, Google Pay Spring Challenge was introduced.

Also known as G Pay, Google Pay is a digital wallet that allows people to do online and contactless purchase transactions on their mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and even wearables like smartwatches.

If you are interested in earning the $30 from Google, read on as we go into the details of the ongoing promotion. Google is offering up to 200,000 rewards worth $30 during the promo period, so you shouldn't miss this opportunity.

How to Join Google Spring Day Challenge

First and foremost, make sure that you have Google Pay installed and running on your smartphone or tablet. If not, then you must visit the Google Pay download site or search it on Google Play Store to download it.

Google Pay is not exclusive to Android users, hence, iOS users who have an iPhone or an iPad can also download the e-wallet, have it installed, and join Google Pay Spring Challenge.

Google Pay for Android and iOS are both available in the United States and India, but note that the promo is limited to U.S. users.

If you are living outside the U.S. and India, you may attempt to download Google Pay, but Google Play will instantly notify you that it is not available for download in your country

Once you have the app set up on your device, you must opt into Google Pay rewards. You can do this by doing the following instructions:

Launch Google Pay. Tap Account or on your profile photo at the top right. Go to Settings then tap Offers & rewards. Activate "Earn rewards on qualifying actions."

The key goal to get the $30 reward from Google via Google Pay is earning five stamps. A stamp can be earned by doing different actions on the new Google Pay App, such as redeeming offers and paying friends, among others.

Other tasks require using Google Pay to tap to pay (your device should be NFC-enabled), send and claim gifts, invite friends to use Google Pay, send money, and activate account insights.

Google offers random chances to get a stamp and collect the five required different tasks that vary every day.

Go to the Google Pay Spring Challenge page on the app and look for the "How to collect today" section to learn the task assigned to a particular day, as well as the restrictions involved.

Terms and conditions of the promo are available on the Google Pay Spring Challenge on this support page.

